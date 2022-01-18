ONTARIO — At the same time Ontario’s elected officials are looking to the Legislature to earn more money through up to 7% more local taxes on the retail sales of marijuana, two have been working on a proposal of how to specifically allocate some of those funds to be used toward college education for Ontario students.
When it comes to local marijuana tax revenue being used for education-related purposes, it’s noteworthy that a plan to use some of that money for Ontario students — specifically for drug education — has never come to fruition.
When those revenues started being budgeted for in the 2020-21 fiscal year, members of the council at the time agreed that the city should spend some on drug education for local students.
In fact, for the past two budget cycles, there has been $10,000 overall budgeted for that purpose, City Manager Adam Brown confirmed Monday. In the preliminary 2021-22 budget, there was initially going to be $20,000 allocated for that purpose; however, it was whittled down to $5,000 by the time it was adopted.
Past council members chose to have Lifeways conduct the program, Brown said, as “they already have a drug education program.”
However, at the end of each of the past two fiscal years, no invoices have been received from Lifeways, indicating the program has not been underway.
The newspaper reached out to Lifeways to try to learn more about why that hasn’t played out, and as of press time Tuesday morning, multiple requests for comment had not been returned.
Ontario City Council President Ken Hart is one of those who has been working on the Ontario Promise plan. As such, the newspaper also reached out to him to ask him if he knew whether money allocated for drug education from local marijuana tax revenues wasn’t being used as intended. He said he did not.
Hart was not a member of the council at the time that decision was made, but was on the council and budget committee for 2021-22, when education was noted as a one of the five goals of the council’s strategic plan. In that budget, it was also noted that the council and staff would continue to plan as if that revenue would not be permanent, using it to pay down PERS, unfunded liability and investing in the community through beautification and capital investment.
Saying he was “not going to let” the same happen to the Ontario Promise, Hart did not clarify whether he aimed to look into why the drug education was not happening.
“I can’t speak to the other money, but if we get this [$130,000 for Ontario Promise] allocated, I’m going to do all I can [to keep it going],” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.