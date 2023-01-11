Artificial intelligence, diabetes experts combine forces for blood sugar management study

To help the estimated 1.45 million Americans living with type 1 diabetes better manage their blood sugar levels, Oregon Health & Science University is combining the power of an artificial intelligence-driven smartphone app with the support of human experts.

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded OHSU more than $4.3 million to support this work. Leading the project are OHSU biomedical engineer Peter G. Jacobs, Ph.D., and OHSU endocrinologist Leah M. Wilson, M.D., who are organizing a randomized clinical trial to evaluate the impact of using their enhanced app in concert with diabetes education specialists.



