Jocelyn McConnell and Vicki McConnell, Jocelyn’s teacher and mom, pause for a photo. Jocelyn submitted artwork for the annual Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom calendar contest in which her are was featured in the July page.
AROCK — Not many artists get their big break in the third grade, but Jocelyn McConnell has certainly got a head start in that direction. Jocelyn, a student at W W Jones Elementary in Arock, submitted artwork for the annual Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom calendar art contest. The contest is open each year to Oregon students grades K-6 and is currently accepting entries for the next calendar contest with a deadline of May 1, 2024. This year’s winners ranged in age from second grade to sixth grade.
Vicki McConnell, Jocelyn’s teacher and mom, expanded more on what this accomplishment means in an email received on Sept. 7.
“Most of our kids enter the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom calendar art contest every year. Several of our students entered the contest last spring,” said McConnell.
W W Jones Elementary is one of the smaller schools in Malheur County with a total of 16 students and a student-to-teacher ratio of 8 according to information obtained from the National Center Education Statistics website for the 2021-2022 school year.
McConnell indicated that “the best” any of the students from their school had done is an honorable mention until Jocelyn’s win. She went on to say how “with over 1,700 entries, it's pretty tough to win a spot in the calendar.”
The news release announcing the win from Brittany Capell, Education Programs coordinator at Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation, indicated that 1,722 entries were received to be exact. The thirteen winning entries are for each of the twelve months in addition to the artwork for the cover. Jocelyn’s entry, which features bright red watermelon slices, is the July page of the 2023-24 calendar.
Capell, in an email received on Sept. 7, said that this year “marks the 22nd year” of the contest.
The winning entries were on display at the Oregon State Fair in Salem, which ran thru Labor Day. All of the artwork for the 2023-24 calendar can be viewed on the organization’s website at: www.oregonaitc.org.
“We really appreciate the partnership with the Oregon State Fair and having the opportunity to celebrate these young artists,” said Capell.
She went on to describe how the fair-going public is “always excited” in knowing more about what inspired the artists to cultivate their creations.
What about Jocelyn’s work caught the attention of the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom board members when judging the entries?
“Jocelyn’s artwork featuring a Hermiston watermelon is a unique commodity grown in eastern Oregon and illuminates the calendar page with its bright colors!” explained Capell.
Also featured in the news release was a quote from Jocelyn, the artist herself, saying: “I drew a watermelon because some farms in Oregon grow them and many people enjoy eating them in the summer.”
To cap off this competitive triumph, McConnell, noted of the aspiring artist, “Jocelyn loves art and is a great little artist. She can follow tutorials on arts and crafts and make some pretty amazing things.”
Jocelyn is already leaving her mark in the art world, having claimed July 2024 as her very own.
