Jocelyn McConnell and Vicki McConnell, Jocelyn’s teacher and mom, pause for a photo. Jocelyn submitted artwork for the annual Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom calendar contest in which her are was featured in the July page. 

AROCK — Not many artists get their big break in the third grade, but Jocelyn McConnell has certainly got a head start in that direction. Jocelyn, a student at W W Jones Elementary in Arock, submitted artwork for the annual Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom calendar art contest. The contest is open each year to Oregon students grades K-6 and is currently accepting entries for the next calendar contest with a deadline of May 1, 2024. This year’s winners ranged in age from second grade to sixth grade.

Vicki McConnell, Jocelyn’s teacher and mom, expanded more on what this accomplishment means in an email received on Sept. 7.



