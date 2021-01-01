WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Since 1972, the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce has honored citizens from throughout the area who have made remarkable contributions to their community. These citizens are then recognized during a community banquet that typically draws a huge crowd.
Not being able to host huge crowds in 2020 due to COVID-19, the chamber opted not to go through with formally picking its handful of Distinguished Citizens in November.
“It just didn’t feel like a good year with social distancing [mandates],” said John Breidenbach, CEO/president of the chamber.
Typically, the nominations are sent in by citizens and include a host of information about the nominee which is then weighed by the Chamber Board. Breidenbach said that the board decided it would be hard to sort through who was the best with the possibility they couldn’t gather together to discuss it. Additionally, the chamber didn’t want to strain businesses, which typically spending “a lot of money” on centerpieces for the banquet.
“That is the reason we didn’t just postpone it to a later date,” Breidenbach said. “There are a lot of other organizations that are going to need to try to make up ground, so we want them to be able to do that.”
Argus Observer staff have discussed the absence of the Chamber of Commerce program this year, and feel that, with the pandemic it is more important than ever to honor someone as the Citizen of the Year for 2020.
Rather than have a board judge nominations, whoever gets the most nominations will be named the Argus Observer 2020 Citizen of the Year.
As such, we are opening up nominations through noon on Jan. 8; nominees can be from anywhere within our coverage area of Malheur County, Payette County and Weiser.
