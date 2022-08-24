This aerial view shows the location of Ontario’s proposed water trail along the Malheur River. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is recommending city officials find a safer alternative, as the bacteria in the Malheur is often "above levels for safe recreation."
ONTARIO — The Argus Observer recently learned that it had earned another award in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest for work published in the 2021 calendar year — this one a top award in the state — for public service journalism.
The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association announced winners during the summer convention in Welches on July 28 but only announced one winner for that category. As such, editorial staff were surprised to see a third-place certificate for that category tucked into its awards.
A response from Laurie Heib, at ONPA explains further.
"For the Baker Family Public Service Journalism Award, there is really only a first place. The judge did 2nd and 3rd against the judging instructions. However, it is fun to know where the next two ended up," she wrote. "I feel it's one of the most important categories there is."
The newspaper won that award for its coverage of a proposed water trail in the city of Ontario. That article, Water trail changes course, by Griffin Hewitt and Leslie Thompson, was a follow-up to finding out that city officials were proposing a public-use water trail on the Malheur River. The newspaper had learned earlier in the year that the local waterway was highly contaminated.
Upon bringing this to the attention of City Manager Adam Brown, the city declined to move the trail, with Brown stating that they had considered putting up signs warning against drinking or ingesting the water. He further suggested the newspaper follow up with one of the city's park committee members, who further acknowledged that the river was dirty, but that there were efforts to clean it up.
However, once the newspaper brought it to the attention of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to get their feedback, officials there contacted the city immediately, urging them to not let anybody swim in a stretch of river known to have the second-worse water in the state. The bacterial levels in the Malheur River between Vale and Ontario were said to often be above levels safe for safe contact recreation.
After that, city officials were going to re-evaluate the plan, considering moving it to the Snake River. That project has been on hold since shortly after that time, when Councilor Michael Braden expressed safety concerns over putting people in that stretch of the Snake River where law enforcement officials frequently conduct swift-water rescues.
