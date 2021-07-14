Argus Observer readers wanted to choose their favorites

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — It’s almost time.
Argus Observer readers will soon have the chance to celebrate excellence in our local business community and rally around their favorite shops, restaurants and service providers to shine a spotlight on the deserving few who will be named Best of the Western Treasure Valley. Nominations will open on July 21.
Our “readers’ choice” event grows in popularity each year. Even during the pandemic last year, this contest generated a tremendous amount of support for the businesses of our area. Readers made over 900 business nominations in the first phase of the contest. Then during the voting phase, the contest received over 16,000 votes.
“I fully expect to break our records for votes this year,” said Brad Bailey, publisher of the newspaper. “Our readers have been so conscientious about supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 restrictions, and this will be a chance for the community to really thank their favorite shops and business friends for their perseverance and resilience.”
Like 2020, this year’s contest is broken into two parts.
First, a business needs to get on the ballot during the nomination phase. The 2121 ballot has over 90 categories, and a place for readers to suggest categories they’d like to see.
Readers can do their part to get their favorites on the ballot starting at noon on July 21. The contest is online at ArgusObserver.com/bestof, and nominations close at noon on July 31.
“It is a great feeling for a hard-working business owner to know that their customers, friends and neighbors are supporting them,” said Bailey. “Even simply getting on the ballot in the Best of the Western Treasure Valley can be a satisfying seal of approval.”
Second, the top three to five businesses with the most nominations in each category will earn a spot on the voting ballot, which will open a few weeks after the nomination phase, at noon on Aug. 18.
This year, the newspaper has something in it for our readers, too.
Your nominations could win you $100 to spend at your favorite place. Join the Best of the Western Treasure Valley, and nominate your favorites in at least 25 categories, and you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local advertiser of your choice.
Bailey adds a message for our readers, “start thinking about your favorites and what they’ve been through during the past year, and get ready to nominate them next Wednesday.”
If you are a local business and have questions, contact our awards desk by email at publisher@argusobserver.com, or call (541) 823-4830.
Complete rules can be found on the contest page at ArgusObserver.com/bestof.
