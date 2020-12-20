WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
An e-gift card program that was launched just a couple weeks ago by TVCC’s Small Business Development Center has 47 participating businesses from throughout the Western Treasure Valley signed up on the platform as of Friday afternoon. So far merchants from Vale, Nyssa, Ontario, Fruitland, New Plymouth and Weiser have signed up.
The program, dubbed Shop Four Rivers, is an effort to “save our local merchants and our local economy by shopping local,” reads a news release about the program.
The newspaper caught up with Andrea Testi, director at the center which is housed at Treasure Valley Community College, to see how it works.
The cards can be loaded with up to $100 at a time, which will be good for an entire year, she said. The cards are not reloadable, so once the cards expire or are used up, a new card must be purchased.
“We found that most gift cards — about 70% — don’t get redeemed because people forget them,” Testi said.
But the hope with these cards, that can be used throughout the area, is that they will become top of mind for those people who have them.
And the hope is that the program extends well beyond the holidays.
“That is a fervent goal, that this will be ongoing and that as people come on board, we’ll maintain the shop-local presence and mentality,” Testi said.
Furthermore, she said, the shop local concept is one that typically comes and goes with the holidays.
“We’re hoping this one will have a little more sticktoitiveness with the e-card that sort of forces people to take a second thought,” she said. “We’re hoping it’s a pause that will make people say, ‘Oh, if I use this card, I know 100% of these dollars are staying right here not going to Amazon or some Big Box or out of area place.’ They’re staying right here.”
According to the news release, the back end of the card is supported by MasterCard partner, Yiftee.com, which runs the accounting, card processing and merchant program. Other nearby places using e-gift cards include Harney County and Caldwell.
The goal is to eventually have more than 100 participating businesses, reads the release.
