Are you ready for triple-digit temperatures?

ONTARIO
It’s still 20 days until summer officially starts, but citizens throughout the area will want to prepare like it’s already here, as an excessive heat watch has been issued for the Western Treasure Valley.
The National Weather Serve watch comes with a triple digit forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, but it is the latter of these that carries the urgent weather message.
From Thursday morning through Thursday evening, temperatures are expected to peak at about 103 degrees Fahrenheit in the upper and lower Treasure Valley areas, and are expected to stretch all the way to southern Idaho.
These dry and warm conditions are expected to be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal, according to information from the Weather Service.
“Unseasonable extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those participating in outdoor activities,” reads the weather watch.
People are reminded to drink plenty of fluids, to stay in air-conditioned rooms, to stay out of the sun and to check up on relatives and neighbors.
Furthermore, people are reminded that vehicle interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. As such, young children, pets or anyone susceptible to heat-related illnesses should not be left unattended in vehicles.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms with showers in higher terrain by Thursday afternoon, with a cooling trend expected by Friday, bringing temperatures closer to normal levels for Sunday through Tuesday.
