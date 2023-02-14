Apply now through March 31 for Community Serve Day projects

 Corey Evan, file | Argus Obserfver

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Do you have a project need help with? Do you know someone who might be able to use a little assistance? Project submissions for Community Serve Day are now open with the deadline to submit projects for this year’s big day is March 31.

Community Serve Day is organized by Better Together, Inc., and comprises individual and teams of volunteers providing free labor for an assortment of projects at public and private locations. Projects can be community oriented like park improvements or they can benefit individuals like yard work, wheelchair ramps, or simple home maintenance.



