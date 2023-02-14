Apply now through March 31 for Community Serve Day projects

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Do you have a project need help with? Do you know someone who might be able to use a little assistance? Project submissions for Community Serve Day are now open with the deadline to submit projects for this year’s big day is March 31.
Community Serve Day is organized by Better Together, Inc., and comprises individual and teams of volunteers providing free labor for an assortment of projects at public and private locations. Projects can be community oriented like park improvements or they can benefit individuals like yard work, wheelchair ramps, or simple home maintenance.
Volunteers help with repairing fences, small painting jobs, spring clean up, clearing weeds and branches, assisting with repairs, building ramps and other projects. Most of these are done in a single day, with this year’s Serve Day set for the last Saturday in April. In 2022, Community Serve Day volunteers completed 108 projects.
Serve Day is simply an effort for the people who call our area home to join together to make a positive difference in our communities. It began 13 years ago with a small group of people who had a similar vision for improving the areas we live in. Since then, it has grown and is now lead by Better Together, Inc. and a team of community minded leaders who direct hundreds of volunteers in multiple communities.
If you have a project or know of something needing done throughout the Western Treasure Valley, contact Serve Day organizers at (541) 889-7651 for Oregon projects; (208) 642-4223 for Idaho projects; or for projects in either state submit them by email to serveday.media@gmail.com. Spanish speakers can phone (541) 709-4616.
One of the best ways to get a faster response is by visiting the nonprofit’s website, www.serveday.info, and submitting a project with an online submission form found there.
