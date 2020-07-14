Application period nears for small grants program from state watershed board

The diagonal lines on this map show the area in which Owyhee Small Grants may be used. Applications for the next grant period will be accepted Aug. 1-15.

 Map courtesy of Owyhee Watershed Council

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Owyhee Small Grants team is currently Accepting Small Grant project applications for the Aug. 1-15 application acceptance period. The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board’s Small Grants are capped at $10,000 each with a 25% required match of cash or in kind (materials/labor). Eligible project type examples follow.

• Water Quality Improvement Projects to reduce erosion, sediment, nutrient and bacteria transport to streams and waterways. Project examples include but are not limited to: Flood to sprinkler/drip conversion projects and ditch piping projects.

• Upland Process and Function Projects to manage erosion, vegetation and nutrient/sediment inputs to streams. Project examples include but are not limited to: cross fencing, spring developments, livestock watering troughs and pipelines, juniper removal, and native upland plantings/seedings.

• Riparian Process and Function Projects to manage nutrient/sediment inputs and riparian vegetation. Project examples include but are not limited to: fencing, off channel livestock watering systems, and planting or seeding native riparian vegetation.

Individuals with a potential project, who are interested in applying through the Owyhee Small Grants Program application, or who have any questions, can contact the Owyhee Watershed Council Office at (541) 372-5782, or email Small Grants team manager Nicole Sullivan at nsullivanowc@qwestoffice.net.

