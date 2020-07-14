Application period nears for small grants program from state watershed board

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Owyhee Small Grants team is currently Accepting Small Grant project applications for the Aug. 1-15 application acceptance period. The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board’s Small Grants are capped at $10,000 each with a 25% required match of cash or in kind (materials/labor). Eligible project type examples follow.
• Water Quality Improvement Projects to reduce erosion, sediment, nutrient and bacteria transport to streams and waterways. Project examples include but are not limited to: Flood to sprinkler/drip conversion projects and ditch piping projects.
• Upland Process and Function Projects to manage erosion, vegetation and nutrient/sediment inputs to streams. Project examples include but are not limited to: cross fencing, spring developments, livestock watering troughs and pipelines, juniper removal, and native upland plantings/seedings.
• Riparian Process and Function Projects to manage nutrient/sediment inputs and riparian vegetation. Project examples include but are not limited to: fencing, off channel livestock watering systems, and planting or seeding native riparian vegetation.
Individuals with a potential project, who are interested in applying through the Owyhee Small Grants Program application, or who have any questions, can contact the Owyhee Watershed Council Office at (541) 372-5782, or email Small Grants team manager Nicole Sullivan at nsullivanowc@qwestoffice.net.
