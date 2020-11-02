ONTARIO
A joint public hearing will be conducted by the Malheur Court Court and the Ontario City Council at 5 p.m. Thursday to consider amending the city’s urban growth boundary. The proposed change would take in a portion of property identified as Map 18S47E05AA, Tax Lot 301, and change the zone designation to Ontario Residential/UGA to Ontario Light Industrial.
The size of the property is .97 acres and the current use is a single family residential dwelling and office building. The applicants are Gordon and Linda Curtis.
Following the hearing, the court will consider Ordinance No. 225 to amend the county comprehensive plan and zoning maps to change the zone of the parcel in question from to Ontario Light Industrial.
