PAYETTE — Like most other large gatherings worldwide, the proverbial COVID-19 ax fell on the Payette Apple Blossom Festival in 2020. But with case counts remaining low in Idaho, the Apple Blossom Committee pushed forward with its plans for the 2021 festival.
As the festival turns 98 years old, the Apple Blossom committee — comprising President Twana Morin, Linda Williams, vendor coordinator Jody Henderson and secretary Markita Williams — anticipates a busy year for the festival. Made up of numerous individual events that started May 6, the primary attractions begin Thursday and go through Sunday.
Linda and Markita Williams shared about what to expect in an interview with the newspaper on April 19. They anticipate an estimated crowd of 5,000-8,000 people over the course of the festival weekend.
“It’s Payette’s biggest event of the year, and it’s one of the first events in the whole valley,” said Markita Williams.
“Lots of vendors in both [Kiwanis and Central] parks,” said Linda Williams.
First things first
For the first day of the festival on May 6, the Queen Coronation Pageant took place in the Payette High School auditorium. Up next, on Thursday, the festival will officially kick off with a Chamber breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St.
The carnival is back
According to the festival’s website, the festival has partnered with Rainier Amusements to provide carnival rides since 2019. Markita Williams noted that efforts will be made to clean rides at least once every hour to keep guests safe, and that the festival will provide hand-sanitizer stations throughout the parks.
“We’re going to ask all of the vendors to provide hand sanitizer, as well,” said Markita. “We’re just going to ask people to … try and [be safe] themselves.”
Linda Williams notes that ride operators will also provide hand sanitizer and will ask riders to social distance.
The ice cream social is not back
Because COVID-19 remains a major concern for event planners worldwide, some typically hallmark events will not be included in this year’s festival. One of those is the ice cream social, as Linda Williams confirms it would be difficult to be social and distant during such.
“That’s usually the kickoff for the whole Apple Blossom … but we’re not doing because it’d be tougher to do the social distancing type thing,” she said.
The cornhole tournament is also off the table this year, added Linda. She indicated, however, that plans are in the works to bring it back in 2022.
A ‘thriller’ of a parade
According to Linda Williams, it is anticipated that upwards of 100 entries will make their way down Main Street in the annual Apple Blossom Parade. This year’s theme is, “It’s a Thriller.” According to organizers, what constitutes a thriller is really up to those entering the parade.
“[It’s] whatever thrills you,” said Linda Wiliams.
Let’s motor!
Have a classic car collecting dust in your garage? If so, wash it off and start it up for the Rods of Idaho & Oregon Car Show. This event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at Center Ave. and Ninth Street. The entry fee is $10 per vehicle.
Masks optional
Even though Linda Williams said masks will be recommended at this year’s festival, they won’t be enforced. Rather, efforts will be focused on posting signage to encourage social distancing and increasing cleaning frequency.
“If they feel more comfortable wearing a mask, so be it,” said Markita.
As Linda and Markita Williams point out, the event is for-profit, as profits are used to improve the festival the following year, including through expanding entertainment options and new features as proceeds allow. They also note the event is beneficial to downtown businesses due to the festival’s proximity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.