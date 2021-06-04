Anyone in Oregon on June 5-6 can fish, crab or clam for free

ONTARIO — Anglers can take advantage of another two free days of fishing in Oregon this weekend. You don't have to live here to fish, clam and crab without a fishing license or tag on Saturday and Sunday, as the offer extends to nonresidents, too. Those who want to participate will not even need a Combined Angling Tag, Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
All other fishing regulations will apply, however, including in-season regulations for salmon, steelhead, sturgeon and marine fishing. Closures, bag limits and size restrictions will also remain in place, states the release.
There is also a recreation report published by ODFW every Thursday on www.myodfw.com, for suggestions on where to fish this weekend.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials recommend trying warmwater fishing this weekend and throughout the summer, due to the severity of drought the state faces this summer.
Closures are still in place in some areas which saw wildfires in 2020. As such, recreationists are urged to check the Oregon Recreation Site Status Map for details. The site also lists the status of boat ramps.
Keep in mind, there are still recreation areas closed after last year’s fires. “Know before you go” and check the Oregon Recreation Site Status Map for details on closures; the site includes a boat ramp status map. The map, which is managed by the Oregon State Marine Board, currently lists the Lake Owyhee: SNW - Owyhee Dam boat ramp as closed. However, a notice on that page also states that users should contact facility managers for up-to-date information.
One more free fishing weekend is in the lineup for 2021. That will be immediately following Thanksgiving on Nov. 26-27.
