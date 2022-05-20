BOISE — ANTIQUES ROADSHOW will visit Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, ID on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 for an all- day appraisal event as part of the series’ 27th production tour! This summer PBS’s most-watched ongoing series will visit five cities with stops exclusively at distinctive, historic locations.
“I can’t wait to resume our familiar appraisal-event production format this year and am most excited to interact with our fans on-set,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “The magic of a ROADSHOW event is the serendipitous moments captured by our cameras, and we’re ready to discover Boise’s treasures during our day at Idaho Botanical Garden!”
With a focus on health and safety, all production events for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s 27th season will follow ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s COVID-19 policies. Importantly, most appraisals and filming will take place outdoors.
At each appraisal event guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.
From each of the 2022 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created for inclusion in the 19-time Emmy® Award nominated production’s 27th broadcast season, to air in 2023.
Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2022 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW sweepstakes opens Monday, January 24. To enter for a free pair of tickets to a 2022 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:59pm PT. No purchase necessary, restrictions apply, must be 18, void where prohibited.
