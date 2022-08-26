Mary Ann Peterson, of Ontario, hands out signs that read “Say no to abortion tourism” to those attending a protest on July 26. The signs also included stakes to be put in yards, which people were able to pick up after the protest. Peterson said she ordered the signs from Students for Life, a pro-life advocacy organization.
ONTARIO — The group that staged a peaceful protest in front of the future home of Planned Parenthood in July will be holding another gathering this weekend. Members of Abortion Free Ontario are urging community members to join them at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lions Park on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario.
The event, dubbed LIFE Day in the Park, will include a day of prayer and fellowship, music and food, as well as games and other activities.
A parade is also set to make its way "down both ends of Fourth Avenue," according to a flyer on the event.
Furthermore, there will be pro-life speakers "giving encouragement and testimony, pregnancy resource centers teaching us how to support women and various pro-life groups and churches sharing their love of life from conception to natural death."
The event will be nondenominational and family friendly.
Attendees are urged to wear T-shirts and bring signs that are pro-life themed. Those needing ideas for signs can find ideas at studentsforlife.org.
"Planned Parenthood needs to know they aren't wanted or needed here."
The Argus Observer has confirmed with Planned Parenthood officials that they do plan to open a clinic at 640 S.W. Fourth Avenue. However, Anne Udall, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, told the newspaper last month that they had not officially signed a contract for the building yet, as "it needs a lot of work."
"In good conscience, we wouldn't be able to serve," she said.
Udall declined to comment any further on those plans.
While abortion remains a protected health-care right in Oregon, that is not the case in Idaho. Idaho's abortion ban became effective Thursday. However, on Tuesday, a federal judge partially blocked Idaho's abortion ban on Wednesday. The pause granted by District Judge B. Lynn Winmill will not be allowed to apply to emergency care at hospitals, as it violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.
With Idaho's new restrictions, the group holding the gathering states that Ontario will become a "destination for abortion tourism."
