'Say no to abortion tourism'

Mary Ann Peterson, of Ontario, hands out signs that read “Say no to abortion tourism” to those attending a protest on July 26. The signs also included stakes to be put in yards, which people were able to pick up after the protest. Peterson said she ordered the signs from Students for Life, a pro-life advocacy organization.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The group that staged a peaceful protest in front of the future home of Planned Parenthood in July will be holding another gathering this weekend. Members of Abortion Free Ontario are urging community members to join them at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lions Park on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario.

The event, dubbed LIFE Day in the Park, will include a day of prayer and fellowship, music and food, as well as games and other activities.



