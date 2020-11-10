Annual gala is a virtual success

ONTARIO
The Treasure Valley Community College Foundation, an annual tradition that raises funds for TVCC student scholarships, kicked off on the evening of Nov. 7.
This year, the festivities were virtual, being livestreamed through YouTube and other streaming avenues, this is the first time since its inception that the gala has not been an in-person event.
The event featured a live auction, which comprised the livestreamed portion of the event that took place in the evening.
Hosting the event was David McKenzie who was joined by Tyson Baker from Baker Auction Company.
McKenzie opened by saying that the Foundation is “grateful to our donors” and went on to say how the success of the galas of past years has been dependent upon generosity from donors.
Taking the stage to auction the large items up for bid, Baker reminded viewers and bidders alike that contributions “directly impact youth.”
“It’s all to help the kids,” said Baker.
After the items were bid on, the floor was opened up to “Support a Chukar,” a portion of the program in which cash donations are made to support the students of TVCC. Levels of giving started at $5,000, with donors offering their funds at all levels.
Cathy Yasuda, Foundation executive director, in an email received on Monday morning said that the fundraising is not over yet.
“Our silent auction is continuing through 8 a.m. this Thursday so it’s not over yet! Go to bid.auction.com and check out our silent auction. We have some great items still up for grabs,” wrote Yasuda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.