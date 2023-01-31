Annual fundraiser happening this Saturday

This cutout of screen legend Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly from "Breakfast at Tiffany's" is front and center at Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum in preparation for the annual Center Ball this Saturday, Feb. 4.
ONTARIO — The annual Center Ball is a black tie event and community fundraiser aimed to bolster funds for the Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum and support the free and low-cost programs offered by the Center all year long.
Fran Halcom, Center Ball Committee member and Fundraising Chairwoman, took the time to explain more about the upcoming event in a phone interview on Jan. 30. This year’s theme being “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” the 1961 film classic starring Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard, based on the novel by Truman Capote.
“It’s HUGE!” said Halcom, “We are sold out.”
She went on to describe how “COVID hurt us last year” and the year before that was also problematic due to the pandemic.
Halcom reiterated that “this is big” and “this is the only black tie event in Ontario.”
As a bit of background information about this event, she said that it started out originally as a fundraiser for to building the center prior to the building being constructed and has remained as one of the Center’s main fundraising sources.
Halcom mentioned that one of the big events the Center is planning for this coming May is “the dino exhibit coming the Center.”
She explained how this paleontological exhibit will start in May and last until Sept. 1 and will “encompass the entire cultural center” and that this is a “STEM program.” STEM is the oft-used acronym that stands for “science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”
Halcom said that the Center Ball is such a big event that it has 33 business sponsors as well as the chance to play some games of chance for prizes. Some of these games include: Tiffany Glam Bag, Poker Darts, Pick Your Pair and Dazzle Me Darling. Each of these games requires a purchase above the admission cost which varies by game.
“We are just really excited about it,” said Halcom
