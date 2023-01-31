Annual fundraiser happening this Saturday

This cutout of screen legend Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly from "Breakfast at Tiffany's" is front and center at Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum in preparation for the annual Center Ball this Saturday, Feb. 4.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer, photo

ONTARIO — The annual Center Ball is a black tie event and community fundraiser aimed to bolster funds for the Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum and support the free and low-cost programs offered by the Center all year long.

Fran Halcom, Center Ball Committee member and Fundraising Chairwoman, took the time to explain more about the upcoming event in a phone interview on Jan. 30. This year’s theme being “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” the 1961 film classic starring Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard, based on the novel by Truman Capote.



