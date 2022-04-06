ONTARIO — Friday marks the return of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual ONTCCY fundraiser for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to chamber members as obtained by the Argus on March 30, chamber President John Breidenbach praised Ontario’s business community’s support for one another and for the chamber as he invited them to attend ONTCCY.
The acronym has been interpreted in various ways over the years, however, some have said that it stands for “Ontario Chamber of Commerce for You.”
In his letter to the community, Breidenbach expressed sincere hope that the business community would jump back on board to support the fundraiser.
“The Ontario area has a wonderful business community and has proven that they are here for each other for the last few years,” he Breidenbach.
In an interview with the Argus on March 31, he added that the proceeds from this event helps the chamber achieve its overall mission of growing that business community.
“The reason we have an auction every year, which has been going on for years and years, is to help promote the community, give their businesses yet another opportunity to network and then to be able to keep the cost of their annual memberships at a reasonable level,” he told the Argus. “We’re the second-lowest in the state, and we’d like to keep it that way.”
Among the gifts and prizes to be auctioned off in this year’s silent and live auctions are advertising packages, according to Breidenbach.
“It’s a really good opportunity to re-engage and get our community to come see [their] friends and neighbors. It’s open to the public, not just members … and to get this economy going and get things re-rolling, if you will.”
The event will be held at Four Rivers Cultural Center, beginning at 5 p.m. with a social and a silent auction. Dinner will be served, and the live auctions will begin, at 6 p.m. The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
