Annual count of persons experiencing homeless is Jan. 26

A person experiencing homelessness is surrounded by his belongings as he rests inside the pavilion at Moore Park in downtown Ontario early Wednesday morning. The annual Point in Time count is Thursday and volunteers are being sought to help Community in Action staff go out into the community to provide surveys and get a count for any individual who identifies as homeless.
ONTARIO — “It’s just a number count and your number matters.”
That is the reassurance that will be offered to individuals experiencing homelessness during the annual Point in Time count which takes place Thursday. The count happens in cities throughout the nation, taking place in a 24-hour time period on Jan. 26.
Oceana Gonzalez-Bañuelos, ISRS worker with Community in Action, explained how the agency gets “boots on the ground” to conduct the count every year and how it works.
She said in addition to Community in Action staff, the agency seeks volunteer community members to help count “every unsheltered or homeless individual we come across.” Gonzalez-Bañuelos said this includes going out under the bridge, into the parks and to community based organizations where individuals receive services.
She said once they make contact with unsheltered people, they give them a kit, which includes items for hygiene and staying warm, including warmers for hands, feet and toes or anything to help keep them warm.
Additionally, while supplies last they will hand out sleeping bags, water bottles, a limited number of coats, and other supply items.
There also will be Point-in-Time stations, where individuals will be able to check in from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Those will be set up by Community in Action, Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative, and Oregon Human Development Corporation. The latter is “where we see a lot of our unsheltered,” Gonzalez-Bañuelos said. An evening station will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. in front of the Bridge Renewed, a thrift store on Oregon Street. Gonzalez-Bañuelos said they have a lot of individuals experiencing homelessness accumulating in that vicinity, including a high population of youth.
At Origins Faith, a taco stand will be set up from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for individuals in need of a warm meal.
During the count in 2022, she said six staffers from Community in Action were joined by three others, including a Malheur County Sheriff’s Deputy, an Ontario City Council member and other volunteers and community partners. This time around to get organized, they held a round table, which included Sarah Poe, executive director of Malheur County Health Department, and Kristy Rodriguez from Housing Authority of Malheur County and an Ontario Police officer.
Law enforcement members will be helping with daytime and evening efforts. There also will be parking lot surveys, peer support members from the Health Department, community health workers from Valley Family, an outreach team from Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, and Euvalcree, among others.
For those who might be concerned about volunteering, Gonzalez-Bañuelos didn’t sugarcoat reality.
“It is scary, because our unsheltered are not always in the best mental health space,” she said, but added that it was important to let them know “they do matter and are accounted for. And, if we need to resolve a mental barrier, we can refer them to someone to help mend that barrier.”
Once they make contact with people, a survey includes basic information that is entered into a mobile app with which they do intake.
“Someone will enter data so we don’t have double numbers,” Gonzalez-Bañuelos said.
A primary question asked during the 24-hour count on Thursday will be, “Where did you sleep the night before,” she said.
Those who would like to volunteer should arrive at Community in Action at 8 a.m. to meet with team leaders. They are urged to dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.
