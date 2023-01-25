Annual count of persons experiencing homeless is Jan. 26

A person experiencing homelessness is surrounded by his belongings as he rests inside the pavilion at Moore Park in downtown Ontario early Wednesday morning. The annual Point in Time count is Thursday and volunteers are being sought to help Community in Action staff go out into the community to provide surveys and get a count for any individual who identifies as homeless.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — “It’s just a number count and your number matters.”

That is the reassurance that will be offered to individuals experiencing homelessness during the annual Point in Time count which takes place Thursday. The count happens in cities throughout the nation, taking place in a 24-hour time period on Jan. 26.



