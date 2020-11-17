ONTARIO
The City of Ontario’s Fall Cleanup Program is now in full swing. The program, which started on Nov. 16, will last a week and run through Nov. 20.
The annual program is an opportunity for residents in Ontario to have lawn waste such as leaves, branches, garden plants and other types of debris placed curbside for pick up. The announcement about the cleanup program does list specific guidelines for debris pick up. These guidelines include: waste must be “boxed, bundled or bagged,” and each bundle must “weigh 50 pounds or less.”
Other reminders to residents include that this cleanup drive is for the purpose of cleaning up yard debris and no not throw away “batteries, tires or other refuse.”
