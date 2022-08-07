VALE — Drexel H. Foundation in Vale with a “mission is to enrich the lives of youth and families by providing art, humanities, and multicultural experiences; to restore and preserve historical buildings in rural eastern Oregon” according to the organization’s website.
In the spirit of the mission of the foundation, the 26th annual August Art Camp for children will be happening on Aug. 8-10 at the Rex Theater at 240 A St W in Vale. This program is free of charge and will begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon, Monday through Wednesday and is open to “anyone ages 4 -18” states information contained within the news release detaining the event.
Volunteers are “always needed” and have the opportunity to “earn a free prom dress or an entry into the drawing for a free refurbished bike in the fall.”
The August Art Camp is a program which began in 1995 and has had many “local artists get involved” since that time.
“We are excited about this in person event. We will have a variety of activities, everything created participants take home, except the benches which are for placement around town. Working together to create art is so fun. Many thanks go to the businesses and individuals who give their time, money and donations to help make our signature event, August Art Week worthwhile.” said Sandijean Fuson, President of the Drexel H.Foundation in a written statement included in the news release.
For those interested in participating, registration is at the door each day, more information a full list of activities during each day of the program can be found at: https://thedrexelfoundation.org/.
