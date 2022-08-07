Purchase Access

VALE — Drexel H. Foundation in Vale with a “mission is to enrich the lives of youth and families by providing art, humanities, and multicultural experiences; to restore and preserve historical buildings in rural eastern Oregon” according to the organization’s website.

In the spirit of the mission of the foundation, the 26th annual August Art Camp for children will be happening on Aug. 8-10 at the Rex Theater at 240 A St W in Vale. This program is free of charge and will begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon, Monday through Wednesday and is open to “anyone ages 4 -18” states information contained within the news release detaining the event.



