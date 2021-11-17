NEW PLYMOUTH —
As growth continues in the Western Treasure Valley, concerned citizens continue to make their concerns about increased construction known to their city officials. The New Plymouth City Council saw a standing room only crowd at its regular meeting Monday night, some of whom said they found out about the meeting through flyers left in their mailboxes.
On the agenda for this meeting was the proposed annexation of 29.587 acres of land into city limits, north of the center of town. If approved, the land would be designated for residential use.
“On Oct. 25, 2021, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the annexation,” Mayor Rick York stated.
David Bailey, a representative of applicant J.P. Wagoner, spoke about the work done to ensure the proposed land is suitable for construction. Both men work for Trilogy Development of Meridian.
“It’s my … understanding that the property is shown in your comprehensive plan for the city, as an area that is within the impact area to be annexed within the city with a residential designation,” said Bailey. “Your comprehensive plan supports annexation in this area, by plan designation and also by the words in your comprehensive plan that talk about the development to the north.”
Public comments received in writing and in person were by-and-large in opposition of the annexation. Few neutral comments were received, and no members of the public spoke in favor of the project.
Following are examples of comments received during this meeting.
As read by City Clerk Danielle Painter, written testimony received included comments by Del Williamson about a lack of preparation for this amount of acreage for residential zoning.
“I am opposed to any further annexation by the city of New Plymouth; I believe there are too many questions that have gone unaddressed, such as 1) Annexation without a plan, 2) No benefit to city, 3) Unaddressed issues like water and sewer and comprehensive plan,” wrote Williamson.
New Plymouth School District Superintendent David Sotutu submitted a letter on Nov. 9 which reads, in part, “In order to provide for safe routes to school for the increased number of children we anticipate due to these new subdivisions, we strongly recommend that the city impose impact fees on these new properties and allocate a significant amount of those funds to improve the roads and walkways to our schools. We also ask that the city continue to inform our school district on proposed housing developments and seek our school board’s input on those developments, in accordance with state and local statutes.”
Among those speaking in person, concerns ranged from impact on city water and sewer services to a lack of impact fees imposed by city officials, as well as potential to lose prime farmland to this project.
“Mr. Wagoner, what is the purpose of the annexation, zone change, subdivide, add homes?” resident Kevin Wilson asked, demanding answers in writing to this and other questions. “Who currently owns this property as of tonight’s meeting? Are you willing to address tonight’s questions and comments, regarding annexation and possible subdivisions in writing? We deserve answers to our questions in writing.”
“Look at what happened to Meridian in the ‘90s; Meridian was a small [bedroom] community in the ‘90s. By the mid-’90s, they had it so screwed up with subdivisions that you can’t get it back,” added resident Josh Davis.
“What I hear is a lot of unanswered questions,” said resident Marci Haro, who said improved communication to the public is needed. “I hear a lot of information that people want and whether they have it or not, but what I’m hearing is a lack of information. If you want this to go through, I think the public and the taxpayers need to be informed.”
Noteworthy is that Haro is principal of Fruitland High School.
“We liked this area because it was one of the last unique small areas, still growing in many ways but growing slowly,” said resident Pat Miller of her move to New Plymouth. “I think that this town could be revised to be one of the last small towns, but complete with everything, without having to sell off farmland. And the way we’re going, we’re going to have to buy our food from China!”
However, those on the fence about the annexation expressed that work needs to be done to encourage growth within the city.
“I’ve been here since 1958, been here since a lot of people have moved in and New Plymouth needs to grow and it’s going to grow. We can’t put up signs that say ‘No trespassing in New Plymouth,’” said resident Randy Frates, who added that work to encourage business growth is needed.
“We need controlled growth … This is the way the city is supposed to grow, we’re supposed to grow to the north,” said Bill Ramsey, who lives near city limits. “These subdivisions that were approved to the south are dangerous to our children, to my grandchildren who will be going to school here.”
The discussion in the room remained spirited, even after York moved to close the public hearing. Still, the number of in-person attendees made an impression on councilors.
“When we did the Pledge of Allegiance, I got chills because this is the most people that have shown up to a city council meeting, since I’ve been on this thing for 10 years,” said Councilor Bill Warnke. “It’s great! I love it.”
Warnke encouraged those in attendance to come to future meetings to stay informed about city topics.
Councilor Eileen Balcer moved to deny the annexation request, seconded by Councilor Tom Hoppell. The motion carried unanimously 4-0. However, Warnke advised Bailey that a new application may be filed at a later date, as city officials review annexation procedures.
