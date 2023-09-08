This hippopotamus is on the southwest corner of South Oregon Street at Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario. The animals were installed as part of Revitalize Ontario's continued mission to improve the downtown corridor and arrived just in time for this year's Tater Tot Festival on Sept. 15-16.
ONTARIO — Have you noticed the new metal animals in downtown Ontario? It is part of Revitalize Ontario’s continued work to draw attention to the downtown corridor, as well as gearing up for this year’s 3rd annual Tater Tots Festival, which is Sept. 15-16.
The nonprofit’s members had the metal artwork installed along bulbouts on south Oregon street to expand the artwork throughout Ontario. The bulbouts were chosen because there is no water system in those areas and limited options for those areas, according to Revitalize Ontario President Terry Dols in a recent phone interview.
“We landed on original piece metal artwork that require virtually no maintenance. They can go there and will be subject to the weather and elements so they will continue to get patina,” he said.
Dols said the pieces are “designed to provide a way for visitors to the area to see Ontario through a different lens.”
The nonprofit has brought in several pieces of original African animals, such as zebras, giraffes, hyenas, and even a white rhino that is 13 feet high. He said they all were made in Kenya by African artists.
There are a few other pieces that the nonprofit is aiming to have installed prior to the Tater Tots Festival. According to Dols, they “have been working on this initiative for eight months.”
During the festival, Revitalize Ontario will have a booth where they are inviting the community to help name the animals.
Following this year’s festival, the organization will be inviting people through out the community and the surrounding areas to submit a proof of concept for a piece of art they would like to create and possibly have it put on display. If that happens, the organization plans on putting QR codes on the pieces so people can scan them and find out who made it and possibly get in contact with them for anything they might want made.
Since Revitalize Ontario is a nonprofit, the funds they used for the project were residual funds from past donations. To make getting the pieces possible, the organization coordinated with a group in Baker City to pay a monthly lease fee until they completely purchase the pieces of art. The business had extra inventory of art pieces and Dols said it received good responses about the artwork they installed in Baker City.
Since the community can submit pieces of art they make for consideration, Dols said that the organization “would love” to see submissions from schools, including a Tiger from Ontario School District and a Chukar from Treasure Valley Community College.
“We are just doing what our mission suggests we are going to do — we are going to revitalize Ontario,” Dols said.
Festival facts
The two-day Tater Tots Festival will be on Depot Lane and will include an assortment of activities and food and vendors, as well as a Kid Zone with face painting, clowns and more. It will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
There will be a car and bike show this year. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16. There will be trophies for the top three of each show. To register, contact Don Wilson at (208) 739-5231.
Dols said there will be 12 or more food truck vendors that will be adding a Tater Tots related item to their menu for the festival.
Music will be provided by six groups, including the Wrench Monkeys, Tahino Outlaws and DJ Rick.
There also will be a wine and beer garden for those 21 and older.
In conjunction with the event, some of the shops along Oregon Street will have special sales.
