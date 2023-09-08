ONTARIO — Have you noticed the new metal animals in downtown Ontario? It is part of Revitalize Ontario’s continued work to draw attention to the downtown corridor, as well as gearing up for this year’s 3rd annual Tater Tots Festival, which is Sept. 15-16.

The nonprofit’s members had the metal artwork installed along bulbouts on south Oregon street to expand the artwork throughout Ontario. The bulbouts were chosen because there is no water system in those areas and limited options for those areas, according to Revitalize Ontario President Terry Dols in a recent phone interview.



