According to a news release from Angel Wings Network, the organization said that despite the challenges of the previous year, “no request for help was denied” and that “over $8,000 in fuel cards” were distributed and “every transport request” was completed.
Angel Wings Network was able to meet its 2020 budget fundraising goal “due to $12,000 in donations received in the month of December.”
The first major fundraising event for the nonprofit this year is the annual Idaho Gives. This year will differ from previous years, which in the past had both silent and live auctions, due to COVID-19 and will include an online auction that runs from Thursday to May 5.
The Idaho Gives event “is a statewide day of online giving in Idaho” and Angel Wings Network will be accepting monetary donations as well as items for the auction.
“Our goal for the 2021 Idaho Gives event is $15,000,” reads the last statement of the news release.
Auction items can be previewed online and those who are interested in participating are urged to visit regularly and bid often.
