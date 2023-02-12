WEISER — Weiser High School senior Andrew Enders was first bitten by the entrepreneurial bug at age five, getting his start by helping his family sell Christmas trees. Later in his childhood, he added fireworks sales to his portfolio.
Now approaching his high school graduation, Andrew made it known to his fellow Wolverines Monday afternoon that he was sold on attending the College of Idaho. Dressed in purple and with family and friends in attendance at a ceremony held in the Weiser High foyer, he signed his letter of intent.
The Argus spoke with several members of Enders’ family about his aims for the future. Following is a sample of their comments.
Nikki Enders, Andrew’s mother, expressed excitement for her son’s future prospects.
“We’re so excited he’s going to stay local,” she said. Andrew was part of the Weiser High football team for the past season, capping his experience on the team with a 10-2 season. He plans to continue playing football with the Coyotes.
Josh Moffis, Andrew’s uncle, added his own praises of Andrew to the mix:
“He’s worked very hard for a lot of years to get to this point, to be able to go over and play football, to be able to further his education. It’s very exciting for him,” said Moffis. “I’m very, very proud of the leader he is and that he’s become.”
He also noted that some mornings, Andrew would wake up at 5:30 a.m., to gather his teammates to go lift weights at a gym in Ontario. Ashlan Enders, Andrew’s younger sister, also threw in her two cents.
“It’s very exciting and I’m proud of him,” she said.
But Andrew going to college doesn’t mean Ashlan is taking over his old bedroom.
“My other brother shares [the room with him] … so not quite,” she added.
“We helped him get started, but he started with 30 Christmas trees. This year, he had 185,” Nikki added. “We own our own businesses; It’s been normal for him to see … it was just natural to pick up after what we were doing. We have storage units, we’ve owned apartments, we own our own painting company … For him I think he just thought, ‘What am I going to own?’”
She said Andrew’s lifelong ambition has been to become a business owner, and has even hired his cousins to help him move Christmas trees.
Andrew said that for him, the college’s academics and the chance to be near to watch his siblings grow and find their own successes are what led him to his choice.
“It’s going to be a super cool experience; I’m really excited to be a part of the family,” he said. Andrew said he is saving money to eventually buy and renovate older apartment buildings, following in his parents’ footsteps. He wants to be a real estate developer, and cites former president Donald Trump as a source of inspiration for this ambition.
“My dad has been an entrepreneur his whole life. From when I was really young, I started reading “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” … I’ve always loved business and entrepreneurship. I love business and making money.”
Andrew will be majoring in business, finance and digital marketing studies. Noteworthy is that the college offers its students three minors.
