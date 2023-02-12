WEISER — Weiser High School senior Andrew Enders was first bitten by the entrepreneurial bug at age five, getting his start by helping his family sell Christmas trees. Later in his childhood, he added fireworks sales to his portfolio.

Now approaching his high school graduation, Andrew made it known to his fellow Wolverines Monday afternoon that he was sold on attending the College of Idaho. Dressed in purple and with family and friends in attendance at a ceremony held in the Weiser High foyer, he signed his letter of intent.



