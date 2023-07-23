Ontario City Hall

The Ontario City Council meets the first and second Tuesday of each month at Ontario City Hall, pictured here at 444 S.W. Fourth St.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Is there a future for Ontario’s Diversity Advisory Committee, which was established in 2017? The question seems to be up in the air after the Ontario City Council’s last meeting.

During that meeting, it tabled making a decision on Ordinance No. 2822-2023, which would amend the ordinance that established the committee. The ordinance is back on the agenda for the next meeting which is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ontario City Hall.



