ONTARIO — Is there a future for Ontario’s Diversity Advisory Committee, which was established in 2017? The question seems to be up in the air after the Ontario City Council’s last meeting.
During that meeting, it tabled making a decision on Ordinance No. 2822-2023, which would amend the ordinance that established the committee. The ordinance is back on the agenda for the next meeting which is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ontario City Hall.
One decision that was made about the committee came near the end of the meeting when Councilor Ken Hart moved to appoint Mario Grimaldo to the vacant seat on the Diversity Advisory Committee. The motion passed on a roll call vote.
But changes to update “outdated” language in the ordinance were put on hold. These included replacing the phrase “socio economic” and making it one word wherever it appears in the ordinance; replacing the words “his” with “their,” “he has” with “they have; and “he is” with “they are;” as well as removal of the phrase “The committee shall be reflective of the City demographics, including to the best degree possible age.”
The committee is supposed to “advise the council on a range of issues on diversity and it was meant to be community output, not input from the staff,” Antonio Sunseri said when addressing questions from the council during the meeting. He was appointed last year to the committee and was representing the group during the council meeting.
During the meeting, City Manager Dan Cummings said the intent of the community and council when they put together the group was to have a mix of people and all ages. However, he noted the feeling of the committee is that “people feel that wording discriminates.”
The committee’s purpose came under heavy discussion during the July 11 meeting this month, in which the council liaison to the committee, Eddie Melendrez, was absent.
Council President John Kirby, noted the forming of the group happened under the tenure of the previous city manager. He then questioned why it even existed and said normally those issues would be handled by a Human Resources director.
“Because it doesn’t seem to have a mission,” he said, noting he didn’t recall the committee ever making any recommendations regarding diversity.
Sunseri noted there was at least once in the past, before his time on the committee, when the group made a recommendation about who to appoint to replace an absent councilor.
Councilor Ken Hart said it looks like the committee is supposed to be reviewing city policy and reporting back to the council at regular intervals. Hart said except for the letter on a replacement council, he wasn’t certain there had been any review of policy or updates made on behalf of the committee.
Another concern Hart brought up was the language change saying it was contradictory in that it states “shall not discriminate,” and in the next paragraph states “members must represent more than two different ethnicities. … It sounds like ‘Don’t discriminate,’ and in the next sentence you can. So, if you’re Spanish and apply, you have to discriminate in order to meet your own guidelines.”
Hart asked whether the committee was checking the box of how many people in different cultures or tracking it, to which Sunseri noted the council and mayor appoint people to the committee.
“So that appears that would be our job to make sure,” Hart said. “So when I look at Mario’s application, I don’t know all of those questions, so I don’t know what boxes I’m supposed to put him in.”
Telling Sunseri he appreciated him being there on behalf of the group, Hart asked the council to table the matter until they heard from more members or Melendrez so the council “we have eyes wide open on what they’re trying to accomplish. We want to support the committee.”
To this, Kirby noted he didn’t want the headline in the paper to be, “Two old white men ask diversity committee to be put on hiatus. I just ask them questions so we have a functioning committee with a purpose.”
Bakefelt countered, what if it said the committee “shall be reflective of the city’s demographics.”
But Hart countered that would require “a matrix of everybody that’s on the committee and how do they identify themselves in those boxes.”
“Do we want to start to put people in boxes is my concern. … I’m not sure that would be acceptable for me. But, there is a bunch of other white, old people up here.”
