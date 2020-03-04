Ambulance service on decline for Huntington

HUNTINGTON — Discussions have been started toward having an ambulance service in Huntington, but it is not something that is going to happen very quickly.
According to Huntington Fire Chief Eric Bronson there has not been an ambulance operated out of the city since 2010 due to a lack of personnel, with ambulance services from Ontario and Baker City filling in.
However, in recent years those services have been less and less. as those entities have become more busy in their respective service areas, Bronson said.
Bob Dickinson, director of the Malheur County Ambulance Service District, said Treasure Valley Paramedics, which serves the Ontario Ambulance Service area under contract with the county, is required to have available a level of service in its area at all times. TVP cannot go out of its service area if in doing so it will not meet the minimum requirement.
Dickinson said TVP will respond to Huntington if it still has the staff and equipment to respond to call in its area at the same time.
Bronson said that is the same with the Baker City ambulance which is provided by the Baker City Fire Department.
In cases of serious accidents or trauma cases, Lifeflight will respond, which it did recently for a heart attack, Bronson noted.
A small step toward getting emergency medical response, Bronson said. He is organizing an emergency responders class which has drawn some interest, but some have canceled. With emergency medical technicians needed to staff ambulance, he would need more than EMRs if his department had an ambulance, Bronson said.
It takes six to 10 people to operate an ambulance service, he said.
“It can be really hard to find someone to transport people … to get people to the hospital,” he said.
Baker County does not have a special or service district like Malheur County which supports the nonprofit agencies with equipment and supplies, Dickinson noted.
Huntington would have to purchase its own.
Discussions have been ongoing between Huntington, Baker County, Baker Emergency officials and Malheur County officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.