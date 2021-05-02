BOISE
Anyone over 16 years of age can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at Saint Alphonsus vaccine clinics in Fruitland, Caldwell and Meridian. Online appointments are still being accepted for those who want to schedule in advance by visiting www.saintalphonsus.org/getvaccinated.
Vaccines will be administered at the former Gordmans building at The Village at Meridian on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but walk-in patients are asked to arrive prior to 4 p.m/, to allow time for check-in, vaccinations and the required 15- or 30-minute observation period.
Vaccines are also being given at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group locations in Caldwell and Fruitland. The Elm Clinic in Caldwell is open for vaccinations seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Fruitland Health Plaza offers vaccines Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Appointments are recommended, but walk-in patients are also welcome.
The state of Idaho has removed the residency requirement, so non-Idaho residents can receive their vaccinations at one of the three Saint Alphonsus clinics administering vaccines.
Saint Alphonsus is administering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the Meridian location, and only the Moderna vaccine at the SAMG locations. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in children between 16 and 18. Parents or legal guardians must accompany minor patients to authorize the administration of vaccines, or complete and sign a consent form, which is available at www.saintalphonsus.org/getvaccinated.
Saint Alphonsus continues to encourage vaccination for all who are eligible and encourage everyone to speak with their doctor about vaccination to make a personalized decision. As with all vaccines, we will provide patients with FDA fact sheets so they can make an informed decision. Vaccination remains our best hope for ending this pandemic.
Saint Alphonsus is committed to the safety of our patients, colleagues, physicians and communities. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Oregon Health Authority, we will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Saint Alphonsus is confident in the safety of all vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA. While most clinics are administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the J&J vaccine is available to patients who prefer the convenience of a one dose vaccine and those who request it. Vaccine offerings are dependent upon supply allocated to Saint Alphonsus.
The Fruitland Health Plaza is at 910 NW 16th St., Suite 101.
