NYSSA — Progress continues to build toward construction of the Treasure Valley Reload Center as significant achievements were realized last week toward nailing down the company which will operate the facility and a issuing a contract begin the first phase of construction.
The Malheur County Development Corporation board has awarded a contract to Steve Lindley Construction, of Union, for his bids for the earthwork and culvert, with the winning bid of about $5.195million, plus a an additional bid of about $3.368 million. Both bids came in under budget. There were four bidders in total.
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at the reload center site, north of Nyssa. Construction work is expected to begin in the following weeks.
Also, the development board has signed an agreement with Americold Logistics to operate the reload facility for 20 years, as specified in the ConnectOregon grant.
“We are pleased to have a strong operating partner that has a great reputation of inventory management and logistics,” said MCDC Board Chairman Grant Kitamura, in a statement in the news release.
Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce, said, “We’re excited to see this project enter the construction phase and look forward to its eventual benefit to the entire community.”
The Malheur County Court appointed the development corporation and signed off on different aspects of the project.
The Oregon Legislature appropriated $26 million for construction of the reload center, plus $3 million to extend a water line from the city of Nyssa to the site.
