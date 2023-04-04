McKenna Love, 4, of Fruitland, eyes the next eggs she is going to head for during the Easter egg hunt at Albertsons in 2022. Including children, there were about couple hundred people at the event, which was the first of its kind for the Ontario store.
ONTARIO — This weekend, the Ontario Albertsons and Ashley Homestore will be partnering with each other to bring the community some Easter fun with an Easter egg hunt, welcoming children ages 10 and younger to join them at noon.
Last year, the Easter egg hunt featured a plethora of treats in Easter eggs, some of which included coupons for free items and gift cards, as children ages 10 and younger stormed through the aisles of Albertsons, with an appearance from the Easter bunny.
Last year, General Merchandise Manager Erin Mullener mentioned that if the event was a success, that the store would look to hold similar community events focused around the holidays in the future.
This year, Store Director Devin Wadley and Mullener are preparing for Albertsons’ second Easter egg hunt which will take place deep in the parking lot, in front of both Albertsons and Ashley Homestore as weather permits, and will feature various treats, coupons and gift cards similar to last year.
If weather becomes an issue, the Easter egg hunt will be moved to inside Albertsons.
The event poster states that children should bring their own baskets, but Mullener mentioned that they will have a few bags in case there are some children in need.
Additionally, Albertsons has been hosting an Easter coloring contest leading up to the Easter egg hunt, concluding on Saturday.
