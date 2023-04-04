ONTARIO — This weekend, the Ontario Albertsons and Ashley Homestore will be partnering with each other to bring the community some Easter fun with an Easter egg hunt, welcoming children ages 10 and younger to join them at noon.

Last year, the Easter egg hunt featured a plethora of treats in Easter eggs, some of which included coupons for free items and gift cards, as children ages 10 and younger stormed through the aisles of Albertsons, with an appearance from the Easter bunny.



