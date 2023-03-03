ONTARIO — Alameda Elementary’s schoolyard is undergoing some major upgrades and those designs were presented to the community at a stakeholders and partners dinner at Mackey’s Public House in Ontario from 6 — 8 p.m.

Amanda Craig, Project Manager / Oregon Rural Community Schoolyards for the Trust for Public Land, said in an email received on Feb. 28 that her organization’s Ontario group has conducted previous engagement activities and events to collect information from the community. These engagement events were instrumental in forming the three design concepts presented at the dinner.



