Landscape architect, Ashley Ludwig at ABLE Studio out of Seattle, gives a detailed presentation showing each of the three designs and the amenities which are built into each design. Further community was given on these designs at the stakeholder / community partner dinner on Feb. 28.
Landscape architect, Ashley Ludwig at ABLE Studio out of Seattle, gives a detailed presentation showing each of the three designs and the amenities which are built into each design. Further community was given on these designs at the stakeholder / community partner dinner on Feb. 28.
ONTARIO — Alameda Elementary’s schoolyard is undergoing some major upgrades and those designs were presented to the community at a stakeholders and partners dinner at Mackey’s Public House in Ontario from 6 — 8 p.m.
Amanda Craig, Project Manager / Oregon Rural Community Schoolyards for the Trust for Public Land, said in an email received on Feb. 28 that her organization’s Ontario group has conducted previous engagement activities and events to collect information from the community. These engagement events were instrumental in forming the three design concepts presented at the dinner.
These design concepts were sent out “to students, teachers and community members” and surveys followed to staff and parents of Alameda students. Craig also noted that the group is “working with Ontario High School students to get their input on the design options” as an additional component to the process.
Building stronger communities
In analyzing the potential amenities surrounding Alameda Elementary, the group found that there is “no programming” within a ten-minute walk of the school apart from the soccer field, Craig confirmed. The lack of options in the surrounding area is one of the driving forces for having a variety of features detailed for each of the design concepts.
Detailing the designs
Landscape architect, Ashley Ludwig at ABLE Studio out of Seattle, went more into detail on these design concept options, capitalizing on the idea that currently there is no programming around Alameda Elementary and offering insight into the design options and how each could work for this area.
She said that there is “immense nature around Ontario” and how this is considered a “crossroads community” making up a “network of 25 — 30,000” residents.
Also factoring into the designs, said Ludwig, is how the “climate is changing” and these designs reflect adapting to these changes.
Aside from a “connection to nature” another one of the ideas that were integrated into the designs is having “intergenerational spaces” where children, parents and grandparents can all interact together.
She also said how Alameda Elementary has “a lot of land to work with.”
Ideas from attendees
Some of those in attendance at the dinner had input on the designs following the main presentation. Concerns were raised about the idea of added plants and trees to the site due to the need for additional water to maintain the new vegetation. Drought resistant plants is the option being explored by the group to offset this potential issue.
Security was the next concern to be addressed. Attendees were reminded that there is a fence that wraps around the school grounds with locking gates and there is no access to the grounds around the clock. Security upgrades will also be part of the overall project, the group confirmed.
Another suggestion from attendees was to have a pollinator garden where lady bugs and praying mantids are raised, allowing the children to learn while seeing these beneficial insects hatch and grow.
Others said that there need to be picnic tables with electrical hookups, in addition to showing support for a space set up for music, as described in the “Porches” design.
Community components
All three of the design concept options include six common features that are a mainstay among the designs. These features are: shade structure, exercise station, basketball, play area, swings and field. The arrangement of these structures / features vary from design to design.
The survey sheet notes that feedback on the design concepts presented will ultimately “shape a final conceptual plan.”
Concept 1: Loops — Features include: Event structure, lawn amphitheater, tree-shaded play and community garden.
Concept 2: Porches — Features include: Hangout seating, art wall, picnic pavilion, music and flexible field.
Concept 3: Plants & Play — Features include: Covered court, grass volleyball, native plants, climbing towers and nature-inspired play.
Important to note, this schoolyard upgrade is a community space which will be accessible to more than students at Alameda Elementary.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.