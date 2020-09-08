Airport gets grant worth almost $700,000

ONTARIO
New projects at Ontario Municipal Airport are now receiving their funding in the amount of $693,027.
During its last regular meeting of the month of April, Ontario City Council got to hear about the new additions to the airport, which includes renovating the taxiway and run-up apron.
According to a news release from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, the Trump Administration is set to award over $1.2 billion in “airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).” These funds will go to 405 airports in fifty states and six U.S. territories.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said Secretary Chao in the statement.
Ontario Municipal Airport was listed on the official federal grant award list for the state of Oregon, along with other recipient airports.
The Argus reached out to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown to inquire about how this federal grant will impact the local airport.
“It was in our plan to get built next year, because we did not have enough money to build it this year. Because of the funding package they notified us a few months ago that we would get the entire funding this year. This saved the city money for our match portion, which was about $7k. The council has authorized us to use the remaining city match to move an irrigation line for the project,” said Brown in an email on Sept. 1.
