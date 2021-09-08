BAKER COUNTY — A commercial vehicle driver was killed on Monday when a set of dual tires — from another semi truck — bounced so high, they landed on the windshield and cab resulting in fatal injuries according to Oregon State Police.
Police responded to the crash after at 6 p.m. at milepost 338.
In their preliminary investigation, police found that a white Freightliner commercial motor vehicle operated by 38-year old Hassen Ibrahim of Dublin, Ohio, was traveling west on Interstate 84, when the tires detached from the flatbed it was towing.
The tires then bounced across the center concrete barrier going airborne into the eastbound lane before hitting the Freightliner operated by James Green, 50, of Caldwell.
According to State Police, Ibrahim stopped his vehicle, chained up the broken axle and left the scene of the incident. He was later located by police near Baker City.
Ibrahim and his 61-year-old passenger, Mohamed Kulale, were uninjured in the crash.
I-84 was closed for about 6 hours, according to State Police, who were assisted by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington Fire Rescue and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Police talked with witnesses, who say a man in a white commercial motor vehicle stopped and spoke with Ibrahim, and would like to identify this man and obtain a statement.
Witnesses are urged to contact OSP with any information and to reference SP21-256040.
