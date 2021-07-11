ONTARIO — About 42 antique airplanes, including models that were in World War II, are expected to arrive at the Ontario Municipal Airport sometime between 2 and 3 p.m. on Thursday, with a planned departure the following morning, weather dependent. Citizens are urged to go to the airport and view the planes and meet the pilots who are “passionate about preserving vintage planes,” according to a news release on the event.
The Pacific Northwest Air Tour will start and stop in eastern Oregon, with midway points at a variety of places in southwestern Idaho. The tour begins today in La Grande, with pilots flying to Nampa on Monday and Tuesday, Blackfoot, Idaho on Wednesday and wrapping up the tour in Ontario. Along the way, they’ll be stopping for lunch in Idaho, too. Planned stops are in Emmett on Tuesday, in Buhl on Wednesday and in Jerome before they arrive in Ontario.
Dave Bole, who is a member and serves on the air tour committee for the Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club, said there will be about 75 people altogether on the tour, which happens every two years typically on a different route each time.
Of the 42 planes flying in, about half are vintage World War II airplanes, Bole said, and the club typically tries to land in some towns that normally wouldn’t get to see such aircraft.
“It’s kind of like an old-fashion barn storming, but there won’t be any aerobatics or parachute jumping,” he said.
Bole said that there is a variety of different airplanes. A sampling includes a WWII Howard and Interstates; Stearman and Naval Aircraft Factory military trainers, and a diverse display of certified and experimental aircraft, including Aeroncas, Beechcrafts, Bellancas, Cessnas, Pipers and Taylorcrafts, according to the news release.
The pilots range from airline pilots to normal citizens, and even include a retired Boeing engineer and Bole, who is a retired maintenance inspector for Alaska Airlines.
With the heat wave predicted to linger well beyond the tour’s stop in Ontario, it will have an impact.
“Some of our lower powered airplanes have trouble in the heat because the air is thinner, of course,” said Bole.
As such, some of the heavy haulers will carry luggage and sometimes passengers for other people.
Their arrival time in Ontario is tentative, he said, with some planes taking longer to get from Jerome to Ontario than others. Bole said he can make it to Ontario in his 1943 Howard DGA-15P in a little less than an hour. For some of the slower planes, however, it may take about an hour and a half to get here.
Bole has been flying since he was 16, and has been with the Puget Sound club for about six years.
“It’s just a really good group of people. We’ve been together a while now and there are always a handful of new people coming in,” he said.
Additionally, they are always trying to get younger people interested; however, it’s not always so easy.
“The interest is kind of fading away — it has a lot to do with it being expensive,” Bole said. “General aviation and small light aviation is the cheapest kind you can get. And the industry is going to be hurting for pilots.”
