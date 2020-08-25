PAYETTE
An air quality forecast and caution has been extended to residents of Payette and Washington counties warning resident of degraded air quality.
The notice from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Monday afternoon also extended to Ada, Boise, Canyon, Elmore and Gem counties and is expected to be updated on Wednesday. Air quality is unhealthy for people with heart and lung disease, older adults and children and these conditions are expected to continue over the next several days.
These group should avoid periods of heavy exertion and limit time outdoors. Use of wood burning stoves, as well as all outdoor burning, is banned as long as the conditions continue, otherwise the general public should not be affected.
