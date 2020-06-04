Aiming to keep protest peaceful

ONTARIO — The Black Lives Matter protesting that has taken place in every state of the country over the past week is making its way to Ontario.
According to a flyer that is being spread on social media platforms, a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest is scheduled to start at the Albertsons Parking lot at 6 p.m. today, and will travel to City Hall for a vigil for George Floyd, an African-American man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. The arrest was witnessed by other officers standing nearby who did nothing to stop the kneeling officer when Floyd repeatedly told the officer he could not breathe before becoming unresponsive.
Floyd’s death sparked Black Lives Matter protesting nationwide, with some even in other countries around the world taking part.
It’s happening ‘in our own back yard’
The protest in Ontario is being organized by Charlie Gonzalez, an Ontario native who says he has attended all of the Black Lives Matter protests in Boise over the past week. He said he has also spoken at the protests in Boise, but wanted to bring that same togetherness to the Western Treasure Valley.
“We need to bring awareness, and it happens here in our own back yard,” Gonzalez said. “And we need to keep it going. The main thing is that we all need to come together. The only way it’s going to make a change around here is if we come together as one. And it’s started with our own backyard, where it happens.”
Gonzalez is half Mexican and half African-American.
“My mom’s black as night, full on black as can be, and I love her to death,” he said.
Growing up in Ontario, Gonzalez said people need to be aware that racism, and acts of police brutality against people of color, are more common than people are aware of.
“I got the sad well on both parts,” Gonzalez said. “The Mexican jokes and the black jokes. Mainly the black jokes. Especially when it came to sports. Every time I succeeded at something or did something, I hear it’s because he’s an N-word or it’s because he’s black. Or he plays basketball because he’s black. I had teachers growing up use racist slurs to me when they find out who my mom is. I had police officers throw me to the ground and put pistols to my head. It’s here, and I grew up with it, and I deal with it until this day.”
There was an incident when Gonzalez was 13 years old where he remembers police in Ontario using excessive force with him. On a cruise night, he was leaving Red Apple Marketplace and walking past the skate park when he says police officers pulled up and attempted to detain him.
“Apparently I fit the description that people were breaking into cars or something like that,” Gonzalez said.
He said his friend, who is caucasian, was questioned nicely by the officers while it was not the same with him.
“They ended up getting aggressive with me,” he said. “Mind you, it was ‘Yes, sir,’ ‘No, sir,’ ‘We came here.’ I was being compliant with them and they used excessive force with me.”
Eventually, the police officers came to the conclusion that Gonzalez was not the person they were looking for and let both boys go.
“I was thirteen years old,” Gonzalez said.
Not Romero’s first rodeo
A year to the day after taking a job as the leader of the Ontario Police Department, Chief Steven Romero who moved here from the L.A. area, found himself working on an operational plan on Wednesday regarding the protest.
Romero, says he “survived the 1992 riots” in Los Angeles County where he was working as a police officer. As such, he feels he is the “right chief to have here at this time.” Also called the Rodney King Riots, the civil unrest was sparked by acquittal of four police officers who were caught on camera in the savage beating of the African-American man the riots were named after, according to a history about the events on NPR.org.
Similar riots have been taking place in recent days across major cities throughout the nation, with several of them beginning as peaceful protests regarding police brutality.
A ‘big city mindset’ for Ontario?
Thursday’s protest is being touted by organizers as peaceful and Romero is hopeful it stays as such. He believes that the community here is capable of achieving that.
“I left a very corrosive environment,” he said of the Los Angeles area. “People here just have a friendliness that you don’t see everywhere.”
Despite this, however, given recent national headlines (he’s also seen recent pictures of his son, a Santa Ana police officer, in uniform and next to overturned or burned cars), the chief aims to be as prepared as possible for his community in case any issues arise.
“If I take a nonchalant approach and crap happens, people will say ‘You should have known better.’ But if we go to overboard … it’s like writing a movie script, it’s a complex process to prepare for the unknown,” Romero said.
The chief and officer Tommy Elizondo met with Gonzalez, who expressed “his willingness to communicate with OPD and work with OPD to ensure a peaceful and safe protest event.” Romero said in their meeting, he extended an invitation to Gonzalez to work with him to ensure that the protest remains safe and efficient, so that community members not participating can go about their business uninterrupted.
He urges people to be on their best behavior, especially anybody coming from outside the area:
“Outsiders, please don’t come to our city and destroy our peace or impose any ill will on the community. This community doesn’t deserve it,” Romero said.
He added that Ontario can’t afford to lose any businesses, and it is essential that we protect and keep every little business we have.
Coming out of his meeting with the chief, Gonzalez said he felt good about the relationship between the Black Lives Matter protestors and local law enforcement.
“He’s a good guy. Outside of that badge, he’s a very, very good person,” Gonzalez said.
However, Gonzalez said he was a little apprehensive about Romero bringing up his past in Los Angeles.
“The only thing that caught my attention and worries me is he randomly started talking about how he’s from the big city, that he was a young police officer during the riots after Rodney King, so he was already trained for the riots and stuff like that. That’s the only thing that worries me because if he’s the chief of police, you know he’s training the other police to have the big city mindset, and that’s not what we’re here for. Other than that, he seems like a cool dude.”
Keeping the peace with counter-protestors
One aspect of tonight’s protest that Gonzalez and local law enforcement are not going to be able to control is the chance of counter-protestors showing up.
“It’s a concern that crosses my mind,” Gonzalez said. “It’s probably going to be crossing my mind until the protest is done. However, when you have a movement like this that is super, super strong and it’s finally getting heard, no matter what you do there’s always going to be those anti people. There’s always going to be people that are against you. Unfortunately, they’re going to show up for one reason and one reason only. We’re not going to engage it. We’re going to keep the peace. We’re not going to pay any attention to them. We’re going to do what we’re doing and not forget why we’re there.”
Gonzalez said Ontario is in a very conservative area, and if there are counter protestors that cause the protest to move away from a peaceful event, then everything will have been for nothing.
“As soon as we engage in them and fall for their trap, we lose all credibility to what we’re doing,” Gonzalez said.
Best friend will support from afar
While he will not be in attendance tonight, one of the co-organizers of the protest is Quincy Sullivan, who moved from Ontario to Las Vegas in 2018.
He moved to Ontario from Houston with his family when he was 11. Sullivan was born in Chicago and moved to Houston when he was 4.
He graduated from Ontario High School in 2014.
Sullivan, who is African-American, befriended Gonzalez at an early age, as they related to each other a lot when they were young.
“There’s few other black kids so, of course, we had a connection. He’s honestly one of my best friends,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the Black Lives Matter protest in Ontario is a long time coming, and was a bit of a surprise.
“Something that I personally never thought I’d ever see,” Sullivan said. “Being one of the few black people that grew up in Ontario, you definitely don’t suspect support like the one that we’ve been getting.”
And Ontario wasn’t always a place where Sullivan felt welcomed because of the color of his skin. He said he never thought about race growing up before arriving in Ontario.
“It wasn’t until I moved to Ontario that I first experienced racism,” Sullivan said. “In Houston I was going to elementary school with Mexicans, blacks, whites. I had a South Korean friend, a Vietnamese friend, and I actually didn’t understand race as a child until I moved to Ontario and walked into an all-white classroom — then I understood that something was different.”
Sullivan said he was bullied in sixth grade.
“They said that I wasn’t a real black person,” Sullivan said. “I was made fun of for being dark … if I wore a black shirt people would say, ‘How come you came to school without a shirt on?’”
Sullivan said he also began to notice micro-aggressions from people, like when he would talk to older people he would often get comments on how good of a speaker he was.
“As if I wasn’t supposed to be? Like you’re not like the rest of them?”
It was also around that time he says that incidents with police started. While Sullivan was in middle school, his older brother was a senior in high school. Knowing his little brother was being bullied, Sullivan said his brother would come and pick him up from the middle school so they could walk home together and make sure nobody would mess with his little brother.
He said they had the police called on them.
“He was eighteen being at the middle school, even though he was there to pick me up,” Sullivan said. “That’s when he started running in with the police in Ontario.”
He said there were no major escalations with the police, but says there were times where he and his brother were followed and searched for no reason. Sullivan also said he has been pulled out of a car at gunpoint before and has been accosted by police officers in incidents where he feels he was racially profiled.
“The fact that we’re making grounds in the movement shows that the community is coming together and making progress and strides towards a better future for everyone,” he added.
‘Their activities dictate what we do’
Romero said the biggest lesson that the Rodney King Riots taught him was adaptability.
“Cops have to be able to adapt,” he said. Describing protests as “dynamic and fluid situations,” Romero said operational plans have to be “adaptable and scalable.”
“Their activities dictate what we do,” he said.
Romero says his operational plan for Thursday’s protest is in fact three plans, which are all contingencies. These are best-case scenario, average response and worst-case scenario, he said, with the latter involving “riotous activities.”
“You have to have a plan for every scenario — things can change in a moment’s notice,” Romero said.
There is no time to calculate the cost, he said, as there are too many other important operational factors to be considered.
“The cost estimates will all be done afterward,” he said.
While protesting is in line with the First Amendment, Romero said having to plan for response means taking money out of outreach. He also reminds that Ontario is not a rich community.
“You have got to value every penny,” he says.
Unlike the case with Steven Meland, co-owner of Hotbox Farms, where he reimbursed the city several thousand dollars in costs for fees related to public safety following a Snoop Dogg concert in October of 2019, the citizens will have to foot the bill this time around.
“This is why we prefer they don’t occur,” Romero said, adding that even protests can takes away from taxpayers as well as the “daily needs” of officers.
Shifting the focus
In moving forward, the chief is hopeful that people can begin to shift the focus away from that “one bad experience.”
“How about the hundred good things that just happened to offset that?”
What people need, he said, is not awareness of something they should already know, they need education.
“That comes from good, positive interactions with each other, on a human level,” he said.
He reminds that violence impacts not only citizens, pointing out that as of Jan. 1, already 94 police officers have died n the line of duty.
Saying he is empathetic to the cause, and that he is willing to be tolerant and embrace and celebrate diversity with the protestors, he reminds that type of action ultimately comes at an individual level.
On a personal level, Romero who is Latino, says he realizes that it is unfortunate that “when people do things less than law abiding and try to represent a race as a whole, we all get painted with the same brush.”
He said that “friction was always there.”
“Since ’92, there are still so many demonstrations and protests for outcry for variety of reasons involving law enforcement and the general public,” he said, pointing out that there were riots in Los Angeles in 1965 (known as the Watts Rebellion), before Rodney King Riots in 1992. And between then and now there have been riots in Chicago and New York sandwiched between.
“They are a naturally-occurring event triggered by the stimulation of an unfortunate situation,” Romero says.
But taking advantage of a situation to engage in criminal activity, riots or destruction of property is uncalled for, he says, and people who are seeking to do that “have to check themselves.”
“How is rioting helping? How is creating a bunch of new job losses helping? How does that improve the public perception or relationships within the community? It doesn’t. It makes it worse.”
He says individuals who take such actions have failed themselves, their co-workers and their community.
“Burning places down does not bring awareness,” the chief said.
And he remains hopeful tonight’s protest will contain none of those elements — instead remaining peaceful, as organizers have planned.
“It will really be a shame if our community just follows the status quo of jumping onboard the bandwagon of destroying another community through vandalism,” he said. “This is a true community and we could potentially disrupt it by doing this wrong.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.