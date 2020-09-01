Aiken rolls out supplies on Monday for ‘a really different year’ that kicks off in a week

ONTARIO
Parents with students in Aiken Elementary were able to go through a drive-thru style supply pickup from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, and some brought their children with them for a quick in-person hello. That was a nice touch to “a lot more impersonal” way of kicking off the year, said Mandy Evans, who is a third-grade teacher at Aiken Elementary, where she has worked for the past six years.
Evans has been teaching for 11 years overall, and said the 2020-21 school year is “going to be a really different year,” especially with no in-person classes to kick off the year.
In order to make this happen, the district had to provide a Chromebook to each of its students as no packet- or paperwork will be involved due to health precautions surrounding COVID-19. The laptops were among the supplies passed out on Monday.
Melissa Williams, director of student services, said that students throughout the Ontario School District should expect distance learning to be more rigorous that they experienced in the spring.
This first week of school will be a full week of orientation with parents on Google Meet, she explained. On the virtual platform, teachers will be able to go through details about how the school year will work from a distance, what log in information are for the laptops, what is expected of students and parents, and how and when to get assistance.
Evans said that in recent years, there has been “a lot of online training for different types of online forums, classrooms and apps,” that can be used in certain instances. She believes that will help teachers be better prepared to use it on a regular basis for this school year.
“It’s a lot different when you have to use it on a full-time basis,” she said. “Of course, I hope eventually, to be back in the classroom.”
For now, it’s distant learning, and class starts on Sept. 8.
How does a teacher plan on keeping the attention of younger students that are plugged in virtually? Evans says she plans on switching it up day to day.
Every day, she plans to hold a morning meeting with students, which will include a meet-and-greet. Evans also plans to incorporate daily incentives, such as student of the day with the opportunity to guess who it is, as well as “bring a stuffed animal to school” day.
At home, the students will be watching pre-recorded lessons, and then meet live with the teacher later, so there won’t be as much “class time” with the teacher, Evans said.
Brandi Bell, an instructional coach at Aiken who was helping pass out supplies on Monday, said helping coach teachers on how to instruct students will be “really interesting” this year.
“I have no idea what it’s going to look like,” she said. “However, I’m super excited to learn with them.”
