ONTARIO — According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 6,000 babies are born with Down Syndrome in the U.S. every year, representing one out of every 700 births. At Aiken Elementary School, student Mason Chaves is one of them.
Aiken students gathered in front of the school on Thursday to not only celebrate Mason, but to show their awareness of the genetic condition as part of Down Syndrome Awareness Day. Mason’s parents, Melissa Tyler and Mike Chaves, were present for the celebration.
In an interview with the Argus that morning, Tyler shared that Mason’s case was diagnosed at birth.
“I didn’t know ahead of time that he was going to have Down Syndrome, so [it was] kind of a shock.”
Thankfully, despite hefty medical bills which accompanied treatment of Mason’s condition, which included five surgeries before he turned 2, Tyler said her insurance covered these.
“The million-dollar baby didn’t cost us anything outside of the prenatal,” she said. “Mason’s a pretty easy kid; He’s very opinionated and stubborn … but he’s very sweet, he works really hard. It takes him longer to get there, but he works really hard at it and he does get where he needs to be.”
Mike Chaves said having Mason has led him to learning about developmental disabilities in-depth.
“It takes a lot of patience, but you can do anything,” said Chaves. “I found some techniques that helped me become more of a digital educator with children on the spectrum or children with autism or Down Syndrome, and just learned a lot that through lots of repetitive exercises and rewards, that Mason can do anything with me. It’s been a journey for sure.”
Tyler said she and Mike Chaves have worked to ensure Mason continues to develop in having positive interaction with his peers, as he is an only child.
Students gathered outside the school Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. to release blue and yellow balloons in recognition of the disorder. Students and several teachers also wore mismatched socks for the occasion, as did Mason.
During a meeting the morning of March 11, teachers discussed ideas of how to get children involved and one way they decided to do it was by getting mismatched socks for all the students.
According to Principal Tobey Huddleston, the event was organized by his kindergarten teacher Mayra Pelayo.
Pelayo made a small presentation with age-appropriate ideas for teachers to share with their respective classes. They took those back to students, starting as early as Monday to talk about what a chromosome is, how many are in the body and other details about the condition to make it easier to understand.
“We want kids to see him as someone very special and that we are very lucky to have a kid like that in our class,” Pelayo said.
The big message: While their classmate might look different than them, he is just like them — in addition to attending school and being able to read, he has favorites, including chocolate, hot chocolate and pizza.
“It’s definitely a celebration of, not only Mason, but all of our students,” said Huddleston. “We’ve had so much fun this week, just celebrating diversity and inclusion of our students and talking about how special each of us are. To see all of these little smiles and the balloons is just like the … coming together of it all. It makes my heart happy.”
As awareness of developmental disabilities has increased in recent years, Huddleston noted that recognition of such in others, as well as ourselves, is essential to overcoming related challenges.
“I think it’s just part of who we are. It’s part of our culture and what makes us a group in any community, in your church, in your school, in your neighborhood. There’s nothing greater than being accepting and understanding of one another.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.