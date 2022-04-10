Kindergartener Haddie Mejia laughs at Aiken Elementary Principal Tobey Huddleston’s reaction to where a whipped-cream pie landed that was tossed by the student. Students gathered in front of the school on Thursday afternoon to watch as Haddie and 18 of her schoolmates from kindergarten through fifth grade, got to participate in the activity. The reason: A reward for winning a math challenge scavenger hunt over that took place with their families over the week of spring break.
Fifth-grader Lily Madron throws a pie in the face of Parent Involvement Coordinator Erika Hernandez In the background is Aiken Elementary Instructional Assistant Rosario Palamo, who was putting whipping cream into empty pie pans for the kids.
Vice Principal Kevin Capps, left, shakes whipping cream off his trashbag before sitting back down. He was pied more than any of the others who were lined up. To the right of Capss, from left, are PE Teacher Alexa Jones; Library Teacher/IA Nubia Gonzalez, School Testing Coordinator Ashley Valen, Instructional Assistant AJ Breidenbach, Library Teacher/IA Veronica Rios, Principal Tobey Huddleston and Music Teacher Charity Wolfe.
ONTARIO — Keeping students engaged in new and exciting ways can be a challenge for educators. Based on the response of students at an event held at Aiken Elementary, staff achieved that result and then some: Students who had won a math challenge were going to put whipping-cream pies in the faces of nine staff members who volunteered to take one for their team.
In March, Parent Involvement Coordinator Erika Hernandez began working on a project to promote math, which would include thinking about it at home with parents. The challenge began on Pi-Day on March 14 and included sending students home for Spring Break with a scavenger-hunt challenge.
The challenge had 20 items for them to find, including such things as household items with curvy shapes or buildings with symmetry, that “got them thinking of how we use math in everyday life,” Hernandez explained.
As explained by Aiken Principal Tobey Huddleston, students and families were challenged not only to find the items, but to document it by taking and sending pictures to Hernandez. All who participated were awarded with a personal prize and those who checked off all the items also earned the opportunity to throw a pie at an Aiken staff member, Huddleston said.
There were 19 students who completed the challenge, and they all got to take their shot on Thursday in front of the whole student body who waited eagerly on the grass in front of the school. Those who volunteered to take a pie to the face included Hernandez, Huddleston, Vice Principal Kevin Capps, PE Teacher Alexa Jones; Library Teacher/IA Nubia Gonzalez, School Testing Coordinator Ashley Valen, Instructional Assistant AJ Breidenbach, Library Teacher/IA Veronica Rios, and Music Teacher Charity Wolfe.
They lined up in a row of seats with trash bags over the top half of their bodies to help protect their clothing, while students who won, got to go up and take their pick of who to put in the hot seat. Capps got picked by a majority of students.
Students were shouting and cheering over the occasion. They would encourage those called on, who to pick to throw a pie at and start chanting, “Do it. Do it,” while the student was getting their pie to throw at whomever was in the hot seat. As soon as the pies were thrown, students would erupt in cheers and laughter. One of the younger students could be heard shouting, “This is the best day of my life.”
“It was much more fun that I thought it would be,” Huddleston said.
