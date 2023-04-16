AgWest Farm Credit awards grant to TVCC Wildland Fire Program

Representatives from AgWest Farm Credit recently awarded the TVCC Wildland Fire Program a grant for $1,500 to purchase practice fire shelters for students. Shown in the photo are (left to right) Ben Merrill, TVCC CTE Dean, Kyla Wright, AgWest Farm Credit Associate Appraiser, Alyse Armstrong, AgWest Farm Credit Relationship Manager/Branch Manager, Max Maeda, TVCC Wildland Fire Lead, Cathy Yasuda, TVCC Foundation, Bridget Black, AgWest Farm Credit Officer and Marcus Nichols, TVCC Wildland Fire Instructor.

 Photo courtesy of Cathy Yasuda

The Wildland Fire Program at Treasure Valley Community College will be able to purchase practice fire shelters for students, thanks to a grant from AgWest Farm Credit, according to information submitted to the Argus Observer through email on April 10.

The grant funds, in the amount of $1,500, will provide necessary equipment and training aids for the Introduction to Wildland Fire course at TVCC.



