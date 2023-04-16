AgWest Farm Credit awards grant to TVCC Wildland Fire Program

Representatives from AgWest Farm Credit recently awarded the TVCC Wildland Fire Program a grant for $1,500 to purchase practice fire shelters for students. Shown in the photo are (left to right) Ben Merrill, TVCC CTE Dean, Kyla Wright, AgWest Farm Credit Associate Appraiser, Alyse Armstrong, AgWest Farm Credit Relationship Manager/Branch Manager, Max Maeda, TVCC Wildland Fire Lead, Cathy Yasuda, TVCC Foundation, Bridget Black, AgWest Farm Credit Officer and Marcus Nichols, TVCC Wildland Fire Instructor.
The Wildland Fire Program at Treasure Valley Community College will be able to purchase practice fire shelters for students, thanks to a grant from AgWest Farm Credit, according to information submitted to the Argus Observer through email on April 10.
The grant funds, in the amount of $1,500, will provide necessary equipment and training aids for the Introduction to Wildland Fire course at TVCC.
Max Maeda, Wildland Fire Lead said the practice fire shelter is a training aid needed to conduct the field day portion of the course that will give students a real-life look at the procedures to properly deploy a fire shelter.
“A fire shelter is a firefighter’s last-ditch effort for survival when entrapped in a wildland fire and is a piece of equipment every wildland firefighter carries with them in the field. It is vital and a requirement for all firefighters to understand how a fire shelter is deployed,” according to Maeda.
TVCC Foundation Executive Cathy Yasuda said they are grateful to AgWest Farm Credit for making these grant funds available to further help with the development of the Wildland Fire Program at TVCC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.