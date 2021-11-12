Agreement between board and high school principal remains unsigned

ONTARIO — The newspaper has received the hold harmless agreement recently OK’d by the Ontario School Board of Directors to be entered between the Ontario School District and Ontario High School Principal Jodi Elizondo. Along with that record, an apology letter was included, which is to be read aloud for the public record at the board’s next meeting on Monday.
As the legal document was unsigned and undated, the newspaper has clarified with the district that neither the district nor Elizondo have signed it at this time.
The apology letter is dated for the upcoming meeting and is signed by Board Chairman Tom Greco. In it, he apologizes for the “Board’s unsatisfactory behavior from April 2019 through April 2020.” During that time frame, he acknowledged, Elizondo “endured numerous baseless, inaccurate and unfounded claims against your professionalism, leadership abilities and personal character. You endured combative, aggressive and disrespectful behavior that was found, during a formal investigation, to be in clear violation” of board policies BBF and KL. Those policies relate to board members standard of conduct and public complaints, respectively.
Incidents outside that time period
It is noteworthy, however, that such incidents happened outside of the time frame noted in the apology letter.
In a letter sent to the board by Elizondo’s Attorney Nathan Riemann in October of 2020, such behavior was also cited as going on for the past two years and continuing in incidents on Sept. 28, Oct. 1 and Oct. 5 of that same year. In those, former board member Derrick Draper was described by Riemann as using his position on the board “to intimidate Dr. Elizondo and damage her professional reputation at board meetings, knowing full well she does not have the same power or platform that he does.”
Draper continued this behavior into 2021, which is well-documented by the newspaper up until he resigned on April 20, when the board took action to publicly censure — or “condemn the conduct and actions” of both Draper and board member Eric Evans for their conduct toward Superintendent Nicole Albisu that violated Board Policy AC and the operating agreement between the board and Albisu.
As a result of the censure, the board was to take a Safe Schools Nondiscrimination training.
In an email Friday, Smith said the district's HR director confirmed that only Blanca Rodriguez and potentially former chairwoman Renae Corn had completed the training.
"But for sure not the others nor even a question about it from them," Smith stated.
The board members had the information, she said, but "no action on their accounts."
Elizondo’s attorney previously stated that she had a case for legal action against the district for discrimination against her gender and causing intentional infliction of emotional distress. He also stated that Elizondo did not want to engage in litigation with the district, adding that she wanted the behavior to cease so she could continue working without emotional distress.
Current board is ‘totally committed’
In determining why the latter incidents were not included in the dates mentioned in the apology letter, the newspaper is seeking to clarify whether the formal investigation only took into consideration a certain timeframe.
The district’s Public Information Officer Taryn Smith said she was not privy to that information, and suggested reaching out to Greco, who did not provide a reason.
Greco, who was elected to the board in November of 2020, and started his term in January, stated in the apology letter that the current board “remains totally committed” to following those policies and to working with Elizondo and other administrative leaders “to move the district forward and doing what is best for our children’s education.”
According to Smith, the school district’s attorney OK’d the release of the records to the newspaper, stating that he had a long chat with Oregon School Boards Association about those and that both parties were “in agreement all the requested documents should be released to the public.”
The board voted 3-2 during its meeting in October to enter the agreement with Elizondo, with members Evans and Craig Geddes voting no. According to the unsigned agreement, Elizondo will receive up to $2,000 from the Ontario School District for legal fees as soon as she provides invoices for those payments. Additionally, the settlement agreement states that it “supersedes and cancels all prior negotiations and understandings of any kind.”
Requests for comment from Evans and Geddes regarding why they voted no were not returned by press time.
