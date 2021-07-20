Agency warns of fire weather today, Tuesday

ONTARIO — Weather affiliated with scattered thunderstorms today and thru Tuesday night has prompted officials to issue a red flag warning for the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale and Burns districts.
The warning went into place at 7:55 a.m. today and goes through 11 p.m. Tuesday night, according to information from the National Weather Service. The agency states that lightning is expected on the Burns and Vale BLM areas, as well as Baker Valley.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday and may include wind gusts between 35 and 50 mph.
