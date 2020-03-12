ONTARIO — Reduction of harmful medical maladies is a focus of the Malheur County Health Department’s needle exchange initiative.
“We consider it an important component to reduce harm,” stated MaryLue Galligar, RN, with the Malheur County Health Department in an email sent earlier this month.
Galligar explained how this measure helps to “reduce infections” and allows for the chance to educate individuals in an environment that is both non-judgmental and supportive.
According to the health department’s flyer announcing this initiative, this is a “free, anonymous service of the Malheur County Health Department” and is “available to anyone on a walk-in basis.”
“We also have individual sharps containers that we give out along with the clean needles so people have a safe portable container for their used needles,” Galligar said.
“Depending on the mobile clinic setting that I am at, I provide clean needles and Sharps Containers as well,” Galligar concluded.
