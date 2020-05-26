ONTARIO — The Nutrition Oregon Campaign and the Southeast Oregon Regional Food Bank will be handing out emergency food boxes from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Beck-Kiwanis Park, 455 N.W. Fifth Ave.

Nutrition Oregon Campaign is a program of the Moore Institute at Oregon Health & Science University and is designed to use education, advocacy and build capacity to address chronic disease issues at the community level, according the campaign website.

The Southeast Oregon Regional Food Bank, located in Ontario, provides food to pantries and other distribution programs for families and individuals in need in Malheur and Harney counties.

