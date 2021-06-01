Agencies face labor shortage head-on

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
As federal unemployment assistance continues to keep some workers from coming back to work after COVID-19 sent them home, employers and the agencies which help to fill positions at some of their facilities are hoping efforts to wean them off of such assistance will help them out.
For example, in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little has reinstated job search requirements to continue receiving unemployments, which had previously been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 11, he announced the end of Idaho’s participation in all federal pandemic unemployment assistance programs as of June 19, stating, ”We do not want people on unemployment. We want people working. A strong economy cannot exist without workers returning to a job.”
Further, the Idaho Department of Labor announced in a May 28 news release that starting June 1, workforce consultants will refer qualified unemployment insurance claimants to job openings posted on IdahoWorks, the state’s job search engine, during one-on-one meetings with those who have ongoing claims.
“Claimants will be referred to the job openings based on their skills and experience — and they must apply to fill the vacancy within two business days to remain eligible for unemployment insurance benefits,” according to the release.
However, in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown signed House Bill 3178 on May 21, which allows pandemic unemployment benefit recipients to work part-time jobs while still getting up to $300 weekly before their benefits run out. It amends the definition of “unemployment” under Oregon law until Jan. 2, 2022.
With these different factors influencing the two sides of the Western Treasure Valley differently, the Argus reached out to officials and agencies on both sides of the Snake River to see how they’re responding to the ongoing need for helpers.
Hiring agencies’ foot traffic is down
To learn how those filling positions for key players are doing, the Argus spoke with Barry Carlman, corporate risk manager and branch manager for American Staffing, and Jose Sauceda, vice president of Personnel Plus, both in Fruitland. Both report that their efforts to get the word out about available jobs remains a major challenge since COVID-19.
“When the pandemic first hit lots of businesses were shut down or reduced hours. A majority of our clients were considered essential so most stayed open,” wrote Carlman in an email on May 26.” The demand for employees never slowed down for us and it has been a challenge. Right now, as most places are opened up, the demand for employees is as high as I’ve seen in my 26 years here at American Staffing.”
Carlman said the combination of subsidies and fear of what the future holds has been an ongoing concern.
“The extra federal unemployment makes it hard to get people to give up the additional $1,200 to $1,500 a month if they have an open claim. We have seen a large number of employers in the area raise their pay rates from $2 to $5 an hour to try and entice people. Some have added sign on bonuses but we haven’t seen that make a big difference so far. The increase in wages is good news for local workers but it still has not brought a large number of people to seek work.”
However, Sauceda notes that with the challenge to entice workers back to the workforce has come a rethink of how companies attract talent.
“The pandemic has sparked innovation in recruiting, hiring and on-boarding,” wrote Sauceda in an email May 25. “The new reality has been that talent acquisition for human resources has become ‘Who can offer the best overall package to new hires,’ and companies are coming up with creative ways to even attract those already employed.”
He also noted optimism for an uptick in applicants after the state of Idaho discontinues participation in federal COVID-19 unemployment supplements on June 19.
“Idaho discontinuing this program [Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation] will hopefully increase the number of available workers.”
As Kit Kamo, executive director of Snake River Economic Development Alliance, stated in a May 3 email, employers can only do so much until all COVID-19 subsidies subside.
“I am hearing from so many of our businesses that they cannot find workers,” she wrote. “There are so many ‘Help wanted’ signs posted on businesses and even on Facebook or other social media outlets! This is really having a negative effect on businesses operating and expanding in our region!”
Law enforcement is not immune
According to Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are having trouble getting applicants in the door.
“I currently have seven openings that I am seeking outside applicants for,” wrote Creech in an email Monday. “People who are interested in applying can go to https://www.payettecounty.org/employment. We have significantly fewer applicants than in previous years.”
Creech said he presently has openings in the Payette County Jail, as well as patrol and dispatch openings.
How governments are responding
While he could not speak on exactly how much of an increase in job listings has occurred, Christopher Rich, public information officer for the Oregon Employment Department, Eastern Oregon Division noted that resources exist for those seeking work, including the ‘Find a Job’ tool on the county’s qualityinfo.org website, which aggregates job listings throughout Malheur County for such job seekers to find in one place.
“The tool allows you to search by geographic location to identify job listings on the internet,” wrote Rich in a Thursday email. “Basically the tool searches out internet job board listings and brings them to one convenient location for job-seekers. The tool shows there are currently 222 internet job postings for Malheur County.”
On the Idaho side of the Snake River, Idaho Department of Labor communication and research administrator Georgia Smith said that despite the state having only a 3.1% unemployment rate, she has been getting more requests for assistance than ever before.
“The positions employers are trying to fill range from entry to mid-level jobs,” wrote Smith in an email Wednesday.”They say they are looking for workers with a solid work history, strong soft skills, and good computer skills. Experience working in construction or health care is a plus.”
Smith said the state is working to address existing barriers to employment through programs like Apprenticeship Idaho, Idaho Job Corps, On-the-Job Training and Idaho Launch.
“We also have several virtual, outdoor and drive-through job fairs scheduled in key markets throughout the state during the month of June — Post Falls Coeur d’Alene, Boise, Twin Falls, Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Qualified candidates and people who are willing to work are finding employment very quickly,” she said.
What agencies see happening
Even with hundreds of high school seniors receiving their diplomas this season, Carlman sees only a small increase in the labor pool until COVID-19 income assistance dries up.
Employment and the way people seek and engage employers is rapidly changing,” he said. “We are trying our best to keep on top of that. We have been filling 10 to 15 jobs a week, which is pretty good but our normal would be twice that. I see no resolution in the near future as the pool of available workers is going to remain relatively static. There should be a slight uptick in workers with recent graduates and students coming home for summer from college but don’t see that making a significant dent.”
Sauceda, however, is more optimistic about maximizing the current pool.
We have top notch people and I have complete confidence in them, they all have the tenacity to ensure we are successful even in this market.
Employees will be recruited from a wide variety of sources including the following: newspaper, radio, job service, college placement services, job corps, client and employee referrals, bulletin boards, church placement services, and social media.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.