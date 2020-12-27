Agencies deliver ‘full meal deal’ for Christmas

MALHEUR COUNTY
Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau, in a phone interview on Thursday morning, described how Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe and his office showed up to assist in the delivery of “42 family size Christmas meals” in a show of interdepartmental cooperation for the holiday season.
The meals, which consisted of a turkey breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, cartons of orange juice and a gallon of milk along with other assorted food items.
“It was a full meal deal,” said Wolfe.
Kathy Oliver at the Nyssa Food Pantry with her crew of volunteers were on hand to assist in the efforts as well, prompting a post by Rau on the department’s Facebook page in which he called the pantry volunteers “amazing.”
He also said in his interview that Sheriff Wolfe was “so appreciative” to be able to provide assistance with the deliveries and, according to Rau, the Sheriff delivered 20 meals himself.
“People started crying and hugging us,” said Rau.
The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, having raised $1,000 for holiday giving, donated $300 of that total to the Nyssa Police Department to assist in their efforts.
“We’re working together,” stated Rau.
In a phone interview conducted with Wolfe on Nov. 23 regarding plans for the holiday when details were few, he shared some insight into why law enforcement agencies like his find ways to participate in these initiatives.
“Just because of COVID, the needs don’t stop, in fact there might be even more needs,” noted Wolfe.
