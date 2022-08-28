WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Aging is a part of life and living to the fullest is the goal of many. Age+, an organization based out of Clackamas, with a mission of opening up the conversation about aging and age-related issues to local communities. The organization held a series of simultaneous meetings locally on Aug. 20 as a way to hear from members of the community about the issues related to aging that are most important to them.
The meetings, held in four separate locations: Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario, Nyssa Senior Center, Vale Senior & Community Center and Jordan Valley Lions & Community Center.
The meetings included lunch followed by interactive discussion groups and conversations with community members about the types of support services that are currently available and what is important to them in terms of geriatric assistance.
Lori Silverman, chief programs officer with Age+, explained on Aug. 19, during the set-up for the next day’s meeting, how this event will help to shape directions moving forward.
She said the organization is a “young nonprofit” having only existed for approximately six years.
Silverman described how there are many steps to starting an organization like this one saying “the mountains you have to move” are many. She said that “others saw the opportunity” when this organization started.
Age+ follows an “asset-based community development” (ABCD) model which is a type of organizational strategy in which community-driven projects produce economic development which is sustainable. She said that this type of model uses both “personal and professional experience.”
According to some of the data that Silverman shared, rural communities are among “the most underserved.”
Surprising statistics
What will future age demographics look like in Oregon?
The presentation at the Ontario site from Julia Brown, Age+ community outreach and engagement manager, offered a statistical projection of what the demographics of younger people to older people will look like for the state in 2050.
A chart showing a pictorial representation of this data showed that in 1970, the amount of younger people greatly outweighed the proportion of older people thus creating a pyramid shape. Those demographics started to show a noticeable shift in 2010 when these populations started to even out and become more columnar. By 2050, it is projected that the data will resemble a pillar shape as opposed to a pyramid, meaning that the amount of younger people will be approximately equal to one another.
Brown said that the number of people who are within the age group to be caregivers to those who are in need of care will equal, or, in some instances, be greater than, the available labor pool for this occupation.
This shortage of skilled caregivers can translate into many older adults not receiving the critical assistance they need.
In a follow-up email received on Aug. 25, Brown commented, “What a great experience we had in Malheur County!”
Aging is changing
Keren Brown-Wilson, founder and CEO of Age+, shared insights about what the feedback from local residents means for the organization and how it utilizes this information to effect positive changes for those who are currently in the advanced-age demographic.
She said how the meetings had “a great turnout” at their locations.
“We had about 80 in Nyssa, 40 in Vale, and over 20 in the Spanish-only meeting,” Wilson stated, the latter of the mentioned meetings took place later in the evening.
She said how this event was made possible by “such great collaboration between members of the planning group” before adding how it was these people who strongly suggested to the organization to “do it in person” after the rules on public gatherings were relaxed following the height of the Covid pandemic.
Wilson said that they tried to do these meetings via Zoom, the online virtual meeting platform, but that local organizers did want to have the in-person component.
“Eastern Oregon said, ’No, come in person’,” she said.
Wilson then emphasized how it was “local planning championing this issue” and how it’s the local organizers that “deserve so much of the credit for getting people to come to the meeting.”
She said how important it is to “have local people involved” because they “know more than anyone” about the needs of the local community.
What concerns people
Wilson explained what some of the concerns coming from older residents are, saying that “they live on fixed incomes, for the most part” and their concerns are a reflection of what they feel affects them the most. She said that for many residents there is a “point of pride” in just being recognized.
“Such a great starting place for people to figure out how to adjust things in a community,” said Wilson, “Helping people identify what they have to work with.”
Loneliness and isolation
Two concerns which came up as a recurring theme in these meetings are loneliness and isolation.
“It’s not new stuff, it’s just a reminder of what community means. People have missed one another. Humans are social creatures,” Wilson said.
She went on to say these are just some of the many issues that the organization seeks to address by listening to members of the community.
Brown’s presentation at the Ontario site highlighted how the Covid pandemic revealed “the effects of isolation and loneliness,” not just gaps in the distribution of necessary goods and services.
Inclusion
Wilson said that inclusion is an important aspect of the mission of Age+ with “intentional efforts” being made to do just that.
She said that this organization is hoping to help people to be heard, “making a voice that cannot be ignored.”
Part of inclusion, noted Wilson, is the ability to have access to dedicated transportation services.
“It’s hard to maintain yourself if you can’t drive,” she said.
Another facet of inclusion that was mentioned prominently by Wilson was online connectivity and how many of these communities were subject to internet service upgrades in order to provide greater access to virtual meetings such as the one Age+ spearheaded.
Individual stories
Those familiar with StoryCorps have likely heard about what this organization does with preserving stories using audio recordings, visuals or a combination of the two. The efforts to preserve these stories is a model that is being followed by Age+.
Lindsay Grosvenor, program manager and strategic partnerships at Oregon Food Bank, has been tasked with gathering these stories from participants using a similar model to what StoryCorps has successfully used for their preservation projects.
Local partners
Wilson drew attention to the amount of local involvement in making these meetings happen. She said that without the hard work and dedication of local people, these meetings would not have achieved the same level of success that they did.
Silverman provided a list of “the lead members of the local team,” which were referred to as “super hosts” for each of the communities in which meetings were held and wanted to draw attention to their contribution to the meetings.
The super hosts for each community were as follows — Ontario: Jane Padgett and Ken Hart; Vale: Tom Vialpondo; Jordan Valley: Sandy Shelton and Maurizio Valerio and Nyssa: Angela Livas and Tom Longoria. The Spanish language evening meeting in Ontario was hosted by: Ruth Garcia, community health worker with Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization and Dolores Martinez, director of community engagement with Euvalcree.
In addition to the “super hosts” overseeing each site’s meeting, several other members of each community volunteered their time to making these meetings happen, saying everything was made possible through “the power of local champions.”
“It’s a great demonstration of the power of community-building. If you’ve got this many local people involved, I’d say it’s important,” said Wilson.
