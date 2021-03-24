Ag workers urged to get vaccinated; first- and second-dose clinics on Thursday

MALHEUR COUNTY
Health officials throughout Malheur County continue to offer free testing and vaccines for COVID-19, and an assortment of events are planned for this week. Additionally, there are a host of health-care providers and pharmacies which can be contacted any day of the week to schedule an appointment to get a vaccine.
While testing is open to anybody who lives or works in Malheur County, vaccines are only available for those individuals who currently qualify. This includes individuals in phases 1a through 1 b group 6, which includes people age 45-64 with one or more health conditions, people who work in agriculture and food processing, people experiencing unstable housing, and others.
Ag workers were cleared on Friday to be among those who are vaccinated earlier. This move parallels Gov. Kate Brown’s OK in late December for those connected to education to move ahead when she finally gave the green light to go back to hybrid versions of in-person learning as soon as January in some parts of the state.
Clinics on Thursday
Those who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 25 can receive their second needed dose on Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center. As before, attendees should use the south entrance near the theater, which is accessible from the back parking lot between the center and TVCC’s Weese Building.
Later that day, a first-dose clinic for Moderna will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., or as long as supplies last.
This clinic will be open to agricultural workers as well as a host of other individuals. More information is available online at http://bit.ly/VaxEligible.
Vaccines will be distributed at both clinics on a first-come, first-served basis.
Although COVID-19 vaccinations are free, individuals with health insurance are asked to bring their cards so that the insurance company can be billed for administration fees. Because attendees may end up standing inline outdoors for long or short periods of time, they are encouraged to dress for the weather. There will be several wheelchairs available for those who need them, and attendees can also have someone stand in line for them while they wait in the vehicle.
Individuals eligible for a vaccine who do not want to attend the clinic have a variety of other options. They can make an appointment at several area pharmacies or health-care providers. A list follows.
Health-care providers
1. Valley Family Health Care:
• Vale, (541) 473-2101
• Ontario, (541) 889-2340
• Nyssa, (541) 372-5738
• TVWC, (541) 881-2800
• TVPC, (541) 889-2668
2. Stark Medical, Ontario, (541) 889-2244
3. Malheur Memorial Health, Nyssa, (541) 372-2211
Pharmacies
1. Bi-Mart, Ontario, (541) 889-2141
2. Malheur Drug, Vale, (541) 473-3333
3. Medicap Pharmacy, Nyssa, (541) 372-2222
