After diagnostic testing at Oregon State University’s veterinary hospital, 6-year-old Amur tiger Bernadette from the Oregon Zoo is back to her healthy, playful self, zoo staff say.

“Bernie” was taken to the Lois Bates Acheson Veterinary Teaching Hospital at OSU’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine in the fall to find the cause of a seizure she experienced over the summer. Zoo veterinarians and care staff were concerned the 270-pound tiger might have epilepsy and wanted to determine the best course of treatment, so they transported her to Corvallis for testing.



