ONTARIO
A 70-unit Townhome Affordable Housing project, just to the West of Home Depot on Northeast Third Avenue and north of the Motel 6 is expected to break ground near the first week of June, according to Derek Howard, president of CB Const, Inc.
“We are actively seeking minority owned, women owned, emerging small businesses, etc. for the project as long as they are qualified,” he said in an email earlier this month. “We typically hire as much of the trade work in the local area as possible, and also seek out potential candidates for full time employment with our company.”
Of the 70 units, plans call for 38 three-bedroom, one and a-half bath two-story units, which are 1,180 square feet each; 28 two-bedroom, one and a-half bath two-story units at 959 square-feet each; and four two-bedroom, one bath one story units which are ADA compliant. Each of the units comes with additional space for exterior storage, a rear patio and front porch.
Additionally, plans call for a sports court, barbecue area, play area, dog area, club house and landscaped courtyard.
Howard expressed excitement about getting the plan out to the public, saying the housing project is “a great opportunity, and a much needed addition to the Ontario area.”
